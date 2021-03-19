Paul Fanlund: These UW-Madison students solve problems across the state

Luter said the program helps communities while affording students exceptional real-world experience, all despite a backdrop of political tension.

“I like to say that even though the issues that we deal with are political, meaning that there are different opinions and philosophies on how these issues get framed or how they get solved, we’re really the small ‘p’ politics of just getting stuff done,” Luter said.

“I think when you come together around issues that everyone agrees are the issues, that kind of defuses tension in the room. We have a lot of very concrete things that we could point to that say: ‘Hey, you know, our students are doing this and it’s helping the community in this way,’ ” he added.

To illustrate the program’s impact, Luter pointed to Adams County, which hugs the Wisconsin River just north of the Dells. It’s sparsely populated, struggling and strongly conservative. Trump defeated President Biden by 62.4 percent to 36.7 percent in the county last November, for example, according to Politico.