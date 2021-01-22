Paul Fanlund: The ‘uncivil war’ Joe Biden describes is mostly about race

What we got then were stories that began with anecdotes about white guys in small-town cafés having coffee with their buddies, griping about politics and hoping Trump would blow things up. Race was seldom front and center.

This election cycle, many Trump backers scream that their guy was cheated. Stunningly, a recent NBC News poll found that 74 percent of Republicans believe Biden did not win legitimately.

How, one asks, could presumably reasonable, patriotic people refuse to acknowledge that sometimes you win, sometimes you lose, and in the end we are all Americans?

Deep-seated racial animus among many Trump backers seems as likely an explanation as any.

This discussion about voter psychology is a variant on the question centrists and liberals have asked themselves for many years, and it is this: Why are rural, middle-income voters drawn to Republican politicians like Trump and former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker?