The election-night email arrived at 10:02 p.m.
“BREAKING,” breathlessly proclaimed the Republican Party of Wisconsin, announcing a statewide media campaign against the Democratic gubernatorial nominee for “leaving Wisconsin students in danger.”
The target, of course, was Tony Evers, the bookish state superintendent of education who had just won a congested Democratic primary more comfortably than insiders had expected.
The topic, apparently a cornerstone of GOP strategy, concerns Evers’ actions after a Middleton-Cross Plains teacher viewed pornography on a workplace computer during the school day. The GOP has been fulminating about this for a year. They say Evers should have revoked the teacher’s license, but Evers said state law — since changed — would not allow him to do that because students were not exposed to the material.
Politifact Wisconsin, an authoritative source that tests the veracity of political claims, rated GOP assertions as “mostly false,” summarizing: “The teacher was not found guilty of, or even charged with, any crime. Rather, he was fired for viewing pornographic material on his school computer. He got his job back, however, after an arbitrator ruled that the firing was not justified, in part because the arbitrator concluded that the behavior did not endanger any students.
“Evers … had the discretion to initiate license revocation proceedings. But state law at the time required the endangerment of kids in order to revoke a teacher’s license and, like the arbitrator, Evers concluded that the teacher’s conduct didn’t endanger kids.”
Really, Republicans? This is the best you’ve got?
Of course they also invoke Evers’ fealty to “union bosses” because, well, they always do, even though the clout of organized labor has long been dwarfed by the influence of GOP donors and that trend has accelerated mightily during Gov. Scott Walker’s seven-plus years in office.
There is something laugh-out-loud funny about him and his Republican machine focusing on Evers’ moral certitude against the backdrop of Donald Trump, the most indisputably immoral president in the history of the republic.
My point in focusing on the GOP’s line of attack is that we are already into the “scorched earth” phase of the 12-week general election. The Walker camp spent millions before the primary, but was unable to boost their guy’s lagging approval ratings.
Walker, they laughably contended, was the “education governor” because of a much-ballyhooed sales-tax holiday and what amounts to an election season bribe of 100 bucks per student, plus a current K-12 education budget that, for the first time in Walker’s almost two terms, isn’t dreadful.
It reminds me of a lyric from the musical “Evita,” in which Eva Peron draws winning tickets to reward a handful of impoverished Argentinians even as she and her husband enrich themselves: “She will change your way of life for a week or even two,” sings the “Che” character with bitter sarcasm. “Name me anyone who cares as much as Eva Peron.”
Walker hopes people won’t notice how he and the GOP Legislature since 2011 have cut hundreds of millions from public education in order to fund tax cuts for fat cats, producing overcrowded classrooms, driving out experienced teachers and forcing school funding onto local property taxes through referendums across the state.
After almost eight years of practicing the politics of division — plus a brief presidential run in which he displayed all the on-stage gravitas of the old Howdy Doody puppet from my childhood — the Walker brand in Wisconsin is pretty much fixed.
Hence his campaign will be about driving negatives about Evers, who was not regarded as the most charismatic of Democratic candidates, but who has demonstrated a disciplined, good-humored resilience.
One rainy day last spring, I talked one-on-one with Evers in his Capitol Square campaign headquarters for an hour. I asked whether he thought opponents would use his age (66) against him. Others might have reacted huffily, but he smiled and said, “They may, Paul, but there’s not much I can do about that.”
Evers is solid, mature, steady and more than capable of standing up to Walker. He would be a unifying and not terribly ideological governor, likely a relief to independents. Unlike Walker, he would be focused on the people of Wisconsin, not his personal political future.
So Walker’s attack dogs have their work cut out of them.
Other dynamics also bode well for Evers.
Nearly 100,000 more Democrats voted in the primary than did Republicans, a notable barometer of energy and engagement given that the state Democratic Party did not undertake a major get-out-the-vote effort. The gap is more impressive given that much more was spent on the campaigns of the leading two GOP candidates in the bitterly contested U.S. Senate primary than there was for all 10 Democratic gubernatorial campaigns, a progressive campaign consultant told me.
Walker also faces a huge problem with the Trump base.
Much of that largely rural group in Wisconsin consists of people who love the president’s raw and combative style but who do not regularly vote. How does Walker energize them without turning off the wealthy, educated Republican voters who have been instrumental in his previous victories?
It is a puzzle that many hope goes unsolved.
In the end, the Walker message will apparently be that Evers is “soft on porn” and that Walker’s “bold reforms” — i.e. tax cuts and deregulations for wealthy donors — have worked for Wisconsin.
The Evers message will be about education, health care and roads. As in rebuilding our underfunded K-12 system of public education, fighting for affordable health care and rebuilding roads through new revenues that even fellow Republicans acknowledge are sorely needed.
Walker’s controversial $4.5-billion state investment in Foxconn also fits Evers’ message.
Walker apparently believed the public would hail him as an economic development visionary, an audacious and bold leader. Niggling details around environmental impacts and contractual guarantees would come later, after his re-election this November.
But hey, governor, across Wisconsin, there are plenty of companies — places with the “hard-working” taxpayers you talk about — who want to build their businesses, too. Will they get billions of tax dollars?
For that matter, if you had all that money for Foxconn, why has it been so hard to find it for schools, health care and roads?
Conventional wisdom holds that once the public turns the page on a career politician — as might be happening with Walker — it is nearly impossible to turn back.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.