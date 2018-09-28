For years now, we’ve lamented polarization in American politics, the worsening blood-sport enmity that at times seems to reach genuine hatred.
We are told we need to step outside our bubble, outside our tribe, and listen to those with whom we disagree. The future of democracy, we’re told, might depend on it.
But that can be an awfully tall order.
For me, today’s polarization had its seeds in the Nixon era, when dog-whistle racism turned the Deep South Republican, then gained momentum through the Reagan years of affable cruelty and racial politics. It continued with the election of George H.W. Bush. For all his pretense of patrician civility, Bush used the race-baiting Willie Horton ads.
Things continued to devolve through the incompetence, incuriousness and war-mongering of George W. Bush, then came crashing home this decade with the tea party takeover of Wisconsin.
In Wisconsin, Scott Walker and fellow Republicans have acted behind two organizing ideas:
One, act for and consult only with those who give you money or vote for you. (With a heavy bias towards those who give you money.) Two, cheat at every turn through obscene gerrymandering and voter suppression. Go ahead, name something Walker and Republicans have done that doesn’t fit into one of those categories.
And now you have Donald Trump, the Russia collusion investigation and Brett Kavanaugh. In his book “Fear,” Bob Woodward’s reporting portrays Trump as a despicable human being. One of my lifelong pet peeves is people who bully others simply because they can: waitresses, flight attendants, service workers, employees, you know the type. For all the titillating anecdotes in the press from Woodward’s book, my core revulsion comes from how Trump demands obsequious loyalty from subordinates — including from members of the Joint Chiefs of Staff — returns none, then eventually humiliates any and all non-family members.
It is against that putrid backdrop that we are intermittently told that we need to understand the views — and the grievances — of those who delivered to us this Trumpian cesspool. We need to do that, we’re told, to rekindle some semblance of civility and common ground to, in the broadest sense, save our democracy.
I admit, my reflex response is an arms-crossed scowl.
But then along comes some compelling messenger who paints a different picture, one who can almost convince you a new path is possible.
Michael Schuler, recently retired senior pastor from Madison’s First Unitarian Society, delivered such a message to Madison Downtown Rotary this week in his speech titled “Toxic Talk – Is There an Antidote?”
He painted a troubling and detailed picture of increased incivility and coarseness transcending politics across our culture. He also pointed to how politics has become a zero-sum game — you win or you lose, and winning can seem more important than outcomes.
And then he became prescriptive. How do we change?
“One obvious step is to step out of our comfort zone,” Shuler said. “This doesn’t mean turning the channel to ‘Fox & Friends.’ It’s about physical presence, inviting face-to-face interaction with folks who don’t necessarily share our narrative.” For Schuler, that has included regular visits to an African-American Baptist church where he could “experience for myself the discomfort” of being both white and of a different faith.
He talked about Katherine Cramer, the noted University of Wisconsin-Madison political scientist and author of “The Politics of Resentment.” Her research around listening to outstate voices has served to “soften the hard shell of our assumptions,” he said. Through such exposure, Shuler said, quoting a sociologist, “It becomes increasingly difficult to characterize the beliefs of others as perverse, insane or evil.”
Other suggestions?
First, hold onto convictions lightly. Learn to be comfortable with provisional or tentative, rather than final truths. Understand that there is as much value in “not knowing” as there is in “knowing.” Don’t be afraid to use words and phrases that denote “timid uncertainty” such as “apparently” and “seemingly.”
Second, be curious. Make a point to ask questions rather than share convictions, then listen carefully. He quoted 20th century playwright Eugene Ionesco: “It’s not the answer that enlightens, but the question.”
Added Schuler: “I have found that people are more receptive to being asked than to being told; not interrogated, mind you, but queried in a way that suggests you really care what another person thinks and why they think that way.”
Third, be patient, or, as the Dalai Lama puts it, “forbearing.” Schuler added: “The Tibetan word for this is “so pa” and it denotes an ability to sit with our discomfort and uncertainty until we have achieved a greater measure of clarity. It takes time to establish a rapport, much less a meeting of minds. Thus, we need to be committed to a relationship and not just to a conversation. It’s not about winning, but cultivating mutual respect.”
Fourth, become more self-aware. As an interviewer, author Cramer monitored her body-language, Schuler said, adding: “Folded arms suggest defensiveness and withdrawal and, along with other mannerisms that might betray bias, is to be avoided.”
In closing, Schuler said, “Chances are we’ve all been affected to some degree by today’s toxic talk, so we are overdue for a refresher course in civility.”
As I listened, I thought, yes, I could try that with some people with whom I disagree, but not with all.
I yearn for interactions with open-minded people who have very different educational, cultural and socioeconomic experiences and world views than mine, people most likely from outside the liberal bubble of Madison.
But let’s be honest. There is another contingent whose members share a rabid racism and misogyny that they apparently rely on to rationalize their own failings. That may well include those at Trump rallies who spew expletives with malignant smiles at innocent journalists.
If someone could help me identify and interact with the potentially open-minded and avoid such haters, I’m game.
How we do that, I’m not sure.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.