Paul Fanlund: The gift of a Cap Times membership is lasting and meaningful

The headline that most annoyed me this year wasn’t even about Donald Trump. It was about journalism: “Care about journalism? Maybe you should cancel your newspaper.”
It was an opinion piece written by Politico’s media writer suggesting that if your city’s newspaper is owned by a cost-cutting hedge fund or conglomerate bent on “strip mining” (recent newspaper industry jargon) its value, there is no point in supporting it.
Forget its coverage of city hall and local schools, apparently. And the professional journalists who conscientiously practice their craft, forget them as well. To stick it to these predatory owners, maybe a few newspapers “need to die to make way for something new,” contends the Politico writer. What that might be is left unsaid.
Before joining the Cap Times in 2006, I spent more than two decades as a reporter and editor doing — at one point or another — pretty much every job in the Wisconsin State Journal newsroom, and then spent another five-plus years as vice president of operations for Madison Newspapers, where I oversaw nearly all business activity outside the two newsrooms and advertising sales.
So I know quite a bit about newspaper economics, what it was and what it is. And, believe me, the path to a healthy future for local professional journalism is not to kill what we already have. No one has come close to suggesting a model that would replace it.
Besides, the Cap Times is locally owned and controlled by a board of directors that includes descendants of founder William T. Evjue and newspaper executives like me. The State Journal, our business partner in Madison Newspapers, has been part of Lee Enterprises, a publicly traded media company, for 100 years. The last time I checked, neither is a predatory conglomerate.
The problem facing the industry, of course, is both a decline in advertising revenue and in the popularity of print newspapers. For most of my life, advertising heavily subsidized journalism.
In speeches, I tell how when I moved to Washington, D.C., to start graduate school in the 1970s, seven-day delivery of the Washington Post cost $5 a month. I’d estimate that subscriptions like those covered the costs of paper, ink, production and delivery, but not the salaries of the army of brilliant journalists who filled all of those pages. Various forms of ads covered the rest.
Which brings me to the Cap Times as 2019 comes to a close.
The news, in my admittedly biased view, is quite good. Our readership metrics are good both on the internet and in our print tabloid; we have a full staff of exceptionally talented journalists; we are producing compelling local podcasts; and — as an organization — we are creating excellent local events highlighted by a breakout third year for our trademark Cap Times Idea Fest.
I also feel compelled to mention the $2 million or so we donate to local causes each year through the Evjue Foundation, the company’s charitable arm created in our founder’s will 50 years ago. (It is worth mentioning that those funds cannot support our journalism because Evjue, never imagining the industry’s modern financial challenges, walled off stock and other assets into the foundation. It is also worth noting that a hefty share of Cap Times profits flows directly back into the greater Madison community through this giving.)
All of this is building to my point — I hope that you will consider becoming a member of the Cap Times, helping us ensure that this gem of a locally owned media institution will thrive far into the future while enriching your life in ways large and small.
This is a perfect time to consider gifting a membership to someone who appears to have everything — except a connection that will help them both better understand and enjoy this wonderful capital city.
I start every pitch for the Cap Times by pointing to our journalists, about a dozen writers and editors who professionally and provocatively cover Madison, from city hall to the Capitol to the university to its diverse communities to the fast-evolving arts and food ecosystems.
A Cap Times investigation published in May played a key role in the resignation this month of the long-serving chief of the Wisconsin National Guard. His departure came on the heels of an official report that showed that the Guard for years had botched investigations of sexual abuse, corroborating the larger findings of our reporting. That quality of journalism doesn’t just happen.
Our lifestyle coverage is also exemplary, highlighted this year by a wonderful, in-depth package on iconic supper clubs in the region.
Our opinion writers are well-known and well-versed and provide a spectrum of views that aptly reflect our progressive traditions.
Once again this year, our journalists excelled in contests, winning nine awards in the statewide Milwaukee Press Club contest and another 13 in the Wisconsin Newspaper Association’s contest.
We have also become very good at putting on events, and our members now benefit by getting priority access and discounts. Last January, we attracted a full house of about 600 to the Barrymore Theatre for a revealing discussion with six candidates for Madison mayor.
This September, Cap Times Idea Fest celebrated its third anniversary with nearly 100 speakers over two days on the UW-Madison campus. The event has huge momentum as an eclectic and intriguing gathering of thought leaders discussing a wide variety of topics, with plenty of chances for audience input. We are already well into planning big surprises and operational improvements for the 2020 event, which will run Sept. 23-26, 2020.
There are other one-of-a-kind events as well. Our panel this month featuring performers from the musical “Hamilton” was spectacular as actors shared personal stories about how they got started and how impressed they were by the beauty and vibe of Madison.
In February, we will feature Russ Feingold, our former U.S. senator, in a one-on-one conversation with associate editor John Nichols. Details to come soon.
We have hosted a couple of members-only events in which Cap Times staff hear from those who support us, and we are planning further such events. Ideas about formats and locations are welcome.
Finally, we will give members access to a special online user experience with far fewer ads — we know they can be distracting. We are working toward completing the site in early 2020.
This isn’t the first time I have used this column to extol the virtues of Cap Times membership, so I beg your indulgence. But it is hard to overstate the impact of having those who appreciate our historic past actually take the step of joining to help us thrive in the future.
Your vote of confidence means more than you can imagine.
Happy holidays from all of us.
