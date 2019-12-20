Paul Fanlund: The gift of a Cap Times membership is lasting and meaningful

Paul Fanlund | The Capital Times Paul Fanlund is editor and publisher of The Capital Times. A longtime Madisonian, he was a State Journal reporter and editor before becoming a vice president of Madison Newspapers. He joined the Cap Times in 2006. Follow Paul Fanlund | The Capital Times Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The headline that most annoyed me this year wasn’t even about Donald Trump. It was about journalism: “Care about journalism? Maybe you should cancel your newspaper.”

It was an opinion piece written by Politico’s media writer suggesting that if your city’s newspaper is owned by a cost-cutting hedge fund or conglomerate bent on “strip mining” (recent newspaper industry jargon) its value, there is no point in supporting it.

Forget its coverage of city hall and local schools, apparently. And the professional journalists who conscientiously practice their craft, forget them as well. To stick it to these predatory owners, maybe a few newspapers “need to die to make way for something new,” contends the Politico writer. What that might be is left unsaid.

Before joining the Cap Times in 2006, I spent more than two decades as a reporter and editor doing — at one point or another — pretty much every job in the Wisconsin State Journal newsroom, and then spent another five-plus years as vice president of operations for Madison Newspapers, where I oversaw nearly all business activity outside the two newsrooms and advertising sales.