Paul Fanlund: The Cap Times is in an era of ‘open water’ — how are we doing?

When I’m asked how my career in journalism has evolved, I often use this analogy: Early on, it felt like being on railroad tracks. Today, it’s like being on open water.
Here’s what I mean.
Throughout my first two decades in Madison through seven jobs in the Wisconsin State Journal newsroom, there was one goal: creating the best ink-on-paper daily newspaper possible, one that was accurate, enterprising and timely.
When I became vice president of operations for Madison Newspapers, the partnership co-owned by The Capital Times Co., it was about creating the most efficient business operation, from the presses and insertion equipment in production to the trucking and distribution routes in circulation.
Those were my “railroad track” years. I worked within carefully defined, traditional parameters — in other words, keeping the trains running on time.
At the Cap Times today, I see myself and our staff in the “open water” era — we’re guiding a boat when the possibilities for redirection seem infinite.
Which brings me to what this column is about — sharing what we are doing and seeking your feedback. Are we on the right course? Are we providing what you most want?
OK, about the basics. We are a 103-year-old newspaper brand built on founder William T. Evjue’s passion for exceptional local journalism and fearless progressive opinion.
In his will, Mr. Evjue put his newspaper stock into a charitable trust, directing the proceeds to a foundation bearing his name that has helped transform modern Madison with more than $60 million and counting in grants.
Since 2008, when the Cap Times was last a daily print newspaper, we have evolved to be a digital-first organization and recently improved our user experience with a new website. We also produce a weekly print tabloid.
At our heart, we are about the 14 reporters, editors and visual journalists who produce an essential body of journalism about this city, from covering public officials to regular people from all communities. Our goal is to excel at the Capitol, city hall, the university, in K-12 schools, the tech sector and our neighborhoods. We have a reporter dedicated to investigations, though all of our reporters include investigative journalism as part of their charge. We also cover Madison at play, from our theater and arts reporting to our attention to dining and movies.
Our other mainstay is opinion. When we promoted former Capitol reporter Jessie Opoien to opinion editor last spring, her goal was to add a more diverse set of voices — in political affiliation, gender identity, race, sexual orientation, age, ideology and beyond. She is facilitating debates and discussions that push people from their comfort zones while maintaining our progressive tradition. If you don’t see yourself represented, we’d like to hear about how that might be changed.
On another front, we have in recent years become the organizer of important community events, from our increasingly ambitious Cap Times Idea Fest each fall to recent well-attended sessions featuring former U.S. Sen. Russ Feingold and a panel discussing gentrification in Madison. We also host fun events like a discussion among actors in the traveling company of “Hamilton” and post-film talks with Rob Thomas, our exceptional movie critic.
Our events serve multiple purposes, from offering enriching experiences for you, to connecting our journalists with our audiences to, frankly, serving as part of our financial model.
We have also developed podcasts we hope supplement your national playlist. Ours are around state politics (Wedge Issues), local issues (The Madsplainers), and local dining (The Corner Table). We think they deliver big-time content and production values.
The Cap Times is also a media laboratory, always looking for ways to better connect with our community. Among those initiatives are:
Partnering with Polco, a civic communication company based in Madison that has been working with local governments in Wisconsin. You may encounter polls and surveys on our website — questions written by us, presented on Polco’s platform.
We hope you’ll participate.
We’ll be able to use Polco’s sophisticated technology and dedication to civic engagement to learn more about what our readers think about issues large and small, and use that information to drive coverage and opinion writing. You can expect to see polls start this month.
For election coverage this year, the Cap Times is adopting the “Citizens Agenda” model — touted by New York University journalism professor and media critic Jay Rosen, among others — which asks the community, “What do you want candidates to talk about as they compete for votes?”
Using surveys, flyers and in-person pop-up newsroom events, reporters and editors will identify and report on the most pressing issues to local voters. We hope to reach parts of the community that are typically underserved by politicians and the media.
Based on our findings, we will publish a citizen’s agenda that will guide our coverage, and update it as needed. We hope you’ll offer input and feedback in this process.
We continue to follow the work of the Local Voices Network, which facilitates and records public conversations around a “digital hearth” in places like libraries. This spring we’ll be looking to LVN for what people are saying about public safety and the U.S. Census, among other issues, and report back to readers.
Another major initiative is our now one-year-old membership program. We are gratified by the initial response. This effort has been enhanced by our partnership with the News Revenue Hub, which has vast experience in media membership plans and whose expertise has helped us rework our approach to email newsletters and, in the coming months, will help us make more strategic use of the data we have on how our stories are read.
Through our connection to the Hub, we are also working with the Google News Initiative, a multi-faceted effort with news organizations nationwide to help journalism thrive in the digital age.
We’d love to know what you think about any or all of this. Please email your thoughts and suggestions to me at pfanlund@madison.com. I will do my best to respond by the end of March. Thank you for following our work.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.