Paul Fanlund: The Cap Times is in an era of ‘open water’ — how are we doing?

We continue to follow the work of the Local Voices Network, which facilitates and records public conversations around a “digital hearth” in places like libraries. This spring we’ll be looking to LVN for what people are saying about public safety and the U.S. Census, among other issues, and report back to readers.

Another major initiative is our now one-year-old membership program. We are gratified by the initial response. This effort has been enhanced by our partnership with the News Revenue Hub, which has vast experience in media membership plans and whose expertise has helped us rework our approach to email newsletters and, in the coming months, will help us make more strategic use of the data we have on how our stories are read.

Through our connection to the Hub, we are also working with the Google News Initiative, a multi-faceted effort with news organizations nationwide to help journalism thrive in the digital age.

We’d love to know what you think about any or all of this. Please email your thoughts and suggestions to me at pfanlund@madison.com. I will do my best to respond by the end of March. Thank you for following our work.

