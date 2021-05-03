Paul Fanlund: Thank you for helping the Cap Times reach our spring membership goal

Our spring membership drive concluded last week, and with your help, we reached our goal. Thank you to everyone who contributed!
For those who aren’t familiar with our membership program, it is essentially a way for readers to support our work and also to get closer access to us through events that we host, like last winter’s members-only virtual event with Charlie Berens, or the chance to ask questions at events like last week’s discussion with Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Brian Hagedorn.
At higher levels, there are also more tangible benefits like Willy Street Co-op and Cargo Coffee gift cards, plus a book about the Cap Times’ history. You can find out more on the contribution portal page or on our membership FAQ.
By relying on contributions from individuals to help cover the cost of our public-service journalism, our newsroom is constantly reminded of who it serves — readers like you.
We’re eagerly looking toward the future, one that you are helping to build. And, thanks to your support, we’ll be ready for whatever 2021 throws at us.
