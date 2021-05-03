Paul Fanlund: Thank you for helping the Cap Times reach our spring membership goal

Paul Fanlund | The Capital Times Paul Fanlund is editor and publisher of The Capital Times. A longtime Madisonian, he was a State Journal reporter and editor before becoming a vice president of Madison Newspapers. He joined the Cap Times in 2006. Follow Paul Fanlund | The Capital Times Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Our spring membership drive concluded last week, and with your help, we reached our goal. Thank you to everyone who contributed!

For those who aren’t familiar with our membership program, it is essentially a way for readers to support our work and also to get closer access to us through events that we host, like last winter’s members-only virtual event with Charlie Berens, or the chance to ask questions at events like last week’s discussion with Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Brian Hagedorn.