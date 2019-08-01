When I suggest to audiences around town how they should think about The Cap Times, my framing is predictably upbeat.
We are a quirky, 102-year-old news organization born out of the passions of the Progressive Era with the dual goals of courageous and high-quality journalism and an unbowed opinion voice, one always willing to stand up to money and power on behalf of those with neither. We pride ourselves in consciously writing about all of Madison communities.
We have morphed from a daily afternoon print newspaper to a weekly tabloid with a primary focus on daily digital delivery, and we remain vibrant and irreverent.
And in the past half century or so, since the death of founder William T. Evjue, we have been a powerful philanthropic influence. The Evjue Foundation has given more than $60 million to causes we believe he would have embraced in Madison, where he spent his adult life.
In addition to those three pillars — local news, opinion and philanthropy — we have built a reputation for innovation, propelled by a digital-first staff of talented journalists, most of whom are digital natives.
We also host compelling local events, including our signature event of the year — the Cap Times Idea Fest on the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus, this year on Sept. 13 and 14. It will be our third and best ever.
We also produce excellent podcasts about state politics, local public affairs and the Madison food scene.
Our success is shown both by the growing size of our digital audience and by how we are attracting new readers. In fact, our readership is relatively consistent across age groups as young as 25. That is not true of many daily newspaper audiences.
None of that, of course, guarantees that that is how you see us.
So we are asking for your opinion. Please give us 10 to 15 minutes to comment on The Cap Times in a new survey.
Earlier this year, I asked you do us the favor of answering a longer survey that had a lot to do with consumer preferences to help us make our pitch to potential advertisers and sponsors. You responded in big numbers and we appreciated it.
But this is not that.
This is about how you think we are doing on writing about state and local politics, education, the technology economy, development in the city and the environment, to mention a few.
We also ask how we are doing on writing about theater and the arts generally, food and dining, movies, as well as what you think about our opinion voices.
Survey results will help us determine how to move forward. We want to hear from our most ardent fans, but also from our casual readers.
A couple of points I can make, even at this point. We introduced a membership program earlier this year and we are gratified by the results, but we are looking to improve it in multiple ways.
Our technology for signing up has been found wanting, as has the delivery of an “ad-lite” digital user experience. We pledge that we will improve on both fronts in the near future.
We expect to be surprised by what we hear from the survey, and I assure you that what you tell us will be taken seriously.
So, are you game to help us? Thank you for taking the survey.