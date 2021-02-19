Paul Fanlund: Teachers are an enduring target for Wisconsin Republicans

Tony Evers surely realizes the sensible, center-left state budget he proposed this week has zero chance of passing because the foremost priority of Republican majorities in the Legislature, ahead of governing, is preventing any success by a Democratic governor.
Still, it was nice to see the governor outline a spending plan that would aggressively invest in K-12 education and the University of Wisconsin System, and return some of the bargaining rights stripped from teachers and other public employees by the notorious and contentious Act 10 enacted back in 2011.
Evers’ proposals are in no way outlandish. Tommy Thompson, interim UW System president and former GOP governor, said Evers’ UW proposal “shows that the governor recognizes the value we can deliver to all Wisconsinites.”
But today’s GOP is not the one Thompson dominated for nearly two decades. Among many differences, the Republican Party of that era actually supported an exceptional public education system for Wisconsin.
To the modern GOP, it is quite the opposite — scapegoating public education just never gets old.
A decade ago, teachers’ benefits and bargaining rights were a political target for Wisconsin Republicans. The GOP now claims it is “union bosses” who stand in the way of an aggressive return to in-person schooling as the pandemic begins to lose steam.
Yes, after ignoring expert advice on mask-wearing and other pandemic precautions for nearly a year, GOP legislators are pointing to new guidelines that suggest children might possibly begin to return safely.
Science, it seems, suddenly matters. Go figure.
Anyway, about those teachers.
In the good old days, at least before about 2010, teaching was generally revered as a selfless and noble profession, a solid middle-class career in which college-educated professionals would sacrifice income potential for an important and stable job with decent benefits.
I’ll give this to Wisconsin Republicans — they succeeded in villainizing teachers and have never wavered.
In my most recent column, Charles Franklin, director of the Marquette University Law School Poll, said a conundrum facing the state Republican Party is how to appeal simultaneously to both traditional business-oriented supporters as well as white men without college educations, the party’s biggest growth segment in recent years.
Criticizing teachers, it appears, is a winner for both groups.
For traditional Republicans, the kinds who identify with the trickle-down economic philosophies of Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce and the Bradley Foundation, a strong and successful public education system presents a problem.
For them, successful teachers embody something they dislike by definition — government that works effectively and which is respected, even cherished.
More importantly, these teachers and other public employees had unions that allowed them a bit of workplace leverage. And in politics, those unions often acted as a counterweight to the seemingly limitless money of the Republican donor class.
That explains how ripping on teachers appeals to country club Republicans. But what about the party’s growing segment of white men without college educations?
It seems obvious. Teachers living in small-town and rural Wisconsin can be targets of resentment by their neighbors for having stable professional jobs with health insurance, a retirement program and summers off. To those facing economic hardship, teachers represent an up-close reminder of what they lack.
Given how many teachers are women, it is unknowable how much misogyny plays a role in disdain for teachers by non-college white men, just as it’s impossible to measure the impact of years of GOP-stoked racial animus against Black residents of Milwaukee. But it’s clear the answer is not zero.
The Wall Street Journal recently published an anti-union pitch aimed at business class Republicans by Scott Walker, the former two-term GOP governor who seems to have been on a continuous victory lap in conservative circles since he authored Act 10.
Currently president of Young America’s Foundation, a conservative youth organization, Walker bragged in the op-ed that his Act 10 should be a national model for how Republicans can attack public education and public sector unions in general.
In his fairytale world, Walker is a hero, not the guy whose war against public education ignited bitter hyper-partisanship in Wisconsin that Donald Trump exploited later.
There’s no debate that Walker led the charge to defund public education in Wisconsin.
“In 2011, Wisconsin spent around $1,100 more per student on public schools than the United States average,” wrote Scott Girard of the Cap Times in a recent 10-year anniversary story about Act 10. “In the years since, that amount has been dramatically sliced, to $327 lower than the national average per student.”
Girard wrote, “That drop is a product of decisions throughout former Gov. Scott Walker’s tenure, but it can, in part, be traced back to the significant budget cut adopted in the 2011-13 biennial budget.”
In his Wall Street Journal op-ed, Walker concluded by resurrecting his favorite target — the leaders of public sector labor unions. They are in his crosshairs again as they try to represent health and safety concerns about their members returning to in-person schooling.
“Union bosses continue to block opening schools,” Walker wrote. “Although our reforms gave Wisconsin school boards more power, unions are pushing to keep schools closed.”
Then came Walker’s summary pitch to his presumably anti-union audience: “A decade ago, we saved Wisconsin from a fiscal crisis with bold reforms. America would benefit from enacting similar reforms to balance budgets, break the union control over education and get the nation working again.”
Worth noting is that teachers and other public workers making $50,000 per year lost 8.5 percent of their income as a result of Act 10, according to a nonpartisan legislative analysis at the time.
In the world of laughable GOP euphemisms, we were told the attack on teachers was actually about giving local governments “tools” and the whole exercise was never a cynical takeaway, but a “reform.” Maybe if more teachers voted for Republicans, Walker and the party would have “reformed” some other valued profession.
No, Evers’ moderate and affordable ideas for funding education won’t pass because this isn’t about policy to Republicans. It’s about inventing and retaining issues to divide people.
Considering the more recent Trump nightmare, Walker and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos were simply ahead of their time.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.