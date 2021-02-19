Paul Fanlund: Teachers are an enduring target for Wisconsin Republicans

Girard wrote, “That drop is a product of decisions throughout former Gov. Scott Walker’s tenure, but it can, in part, be traced back to the significant budget cut adopted in the 2011-13 biennial budget.”

In his Wall Street Journal op-ed, Walker concluded by resurrecting his favorite target — the leaders of public sector labor unions. They are in his crosshairs again as they try to represent health and safety concerns about their members returning to in-person schooling.

“Union bosses continue to block opening schools,” Walker wrote. “Although our reforms gave Wisconsin school boards more power, unions are pushing to keep schools closed.”

Then came Walker’s summary pitch to his presumably anti-union audience: “A decade ago, we saved Wisconsin from a fiscal crisis with bold reforms. America would benefit from enacting similar reforms to balance budgets, break the union control over education and get the nation working again.”

Worth noting is that teachers and other public workers making $50,000 per year lost 8.5 percent of their income as a result of Act 10, according to a nonpartisan legislative analysis at the time.