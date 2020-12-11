Paul Fanlund: Strong local journalism is a gift to Madison that you can give

We pride ourselves on our enterprise and investigative journalism, and our vigilant attention to issues affecting communities of color. We illuminate local issues through aggressive reporting and we write with thoughtful context, the kind of local journalism that is in increasingly short supply.

Second, and separately — with an emphasis on separately — our opinion voices have represented a progressive spirit dating back more than a century to Evjue and his political hero, Robert M. “Fighting Bob” La Follette.

The Cap Times opposed McCarthyism so fervently that the late U.S. Sen. Joe McCarthy called the paper the “Prairie Pravda.” Long before that, we fought a proposed march by the Ku Klux Klan through downtown Madison and have advocated for civil rights throughout the 96 years since.

Today, when some say editorial voices should strive for some fictional “sensible center” in its opinions, I have a short answer: the middle ground between reasonable and Donald Trump is nowhere you want to be.

The third reason to be a member of The Cap Times is that we are, quintessentially, of Madison. The organization is run by a local board of directors on which I sit with Evjue’s heirs and others. We live here, love this city, and are invested in its future.