Paul Fanlund: Strength of Cap Times Idea Fest 2020 — its hyperlocal focus

Our answer was to brainstorm the most pressing questions about the future of the city and state after COVID-19, after the attendant economic fallout, and after this emotional period of racial reckoning. We settled on “2020 Changes Everything” as this year’s theme.

Little argument there.

We then set out to invite the best possible moderators and panelists to talk about the local effects of these massive issues. And we have planned first-rate production values.

Starting Saturday and for two weeks, we will offer them on-demand on our event website — captimesideafest.com — and also on our YouTube channel. You can watch on your big-screen television, on your computer, or even on your tablet or phone.