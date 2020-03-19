Paul Fanlund: Sheriff Dave Mahoney, one of many in the eye of the storm

“Why would we expose two different first-responder groups when clearly all we would do is assess their immediate life-saving needs? If there is not that need, we will not expose our deputy.” he said.

I asked him about the anecdote about customers fighting over toilet paper. “To be honest, it has expanded to Clorox wipes and hand sanitizer,” he answered. “I’ve gotten calls from different businesses that now stock these products who are wondering — because of the public desperation — whether there’s a need for law enforcement presence, and my response has been ‘no.’”

Among his staff, Mahoney said there is concern but no desperation. “They’re prepared. They want to make sure that their families are safe, but they’re coming to work and they understand that by the nature of the work that we do, oftentimes, we’re the ones that have to respond.”

He added, “My job as sheriff is to make sure that they have the proper protective equipment that when they do respond, that they minimize their personal exposure or the potential to expose others to somebody who has” COVID-19.

“There’s no panic by our deputies because I think they understand that we will provide them what they need to do their job.”