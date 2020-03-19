Paul Fanlund: Sheriff Dave Mahoney, one of many in the eye of the storm

After Saturday morning tennis, a friend and I routinely stop for coffee to talk politics, books and Badger sports. Last Saturday, we were at a Barriques on the west side when Dave Mahoney walked in for his ritual take-out cup.
That’s happened before, and Dane County’s sheriff usually chats briefly, but this time he sat down and talked about what it’s like leading a 600-person law enforcement organization through these extraordinary times.
Shaking his head, he told the story of how a business owner called to ask whether he should hire law enforcement help because there had been an in-store squabble between customers over toilet paper. He declined to name the business, but said how surreal times had become when law enforcement might need to get involved over toilet paper.
Scroll ahead a few days.
When Mahoney and I talked again. Barriques was selling takeout only, forbidding customers to linger. My tennis club was closed indefinitely. And now, the sheriff said, the in-store customer conflicts had moved from toilet paper to Clorox wipes and hand sanitizer.
I am writing about Mahoney, whom I have known since he was first elected sheriff in 2006, because he typifies the public officials who find themselves working long days and seven-day weeks at the epicenter of the coronavirus crisis.
Near the end of our conversation, he ruefully noted that he could still find talk radio voices advancing the “no big deal” line of thinking. (These are the same sorts of voices, I suspect, who like to whine about “bureaucrats” and how public workers are at a “trough.”)
Anyway, one of Mahoney’s main jobs is overseeing Dane County’s jail facilities. He said those arrested are now being screened for COVID-19 before they are allowed into any secure area.
If at some point someone shows virus symptoms and cannot be diverted because they have been accused of a serious crime, they will be held in one of the tiny solitary confinement cells in the old part of the jail atop the City-County Building.
“They would be the 6-foot by 9-foot solitary confinement cells that we are always talking about,” he said.
They are often discussed because many believe them to be inhumanely small. I toured them several years ago while writing about a proposal to expand the jail, and it was a disturbing experience.
During the current crisis, Mahoney said his patrol division continues to respond to every call, but if there is an indication of a potential virus situation and there is no time-sensitive health emergency, his deputies pause outside and make way for only emergency medical staff to enter.
“Why would we expose two different first-responder groups when clearly all we would do is assess their immediate life-saving needs? If there is not that need, we will not expose our deputy.” he said.
I asked him about the anecdote about customers fighting over toilet paper. “To be honest, it has expanded to Clorox wipes and hand sanitizer,” he answered. “I’ve gotten calls from different businesses that now stock these products who are wondering — because of the public desperation — whether there’s a need for law enforcement presence, and my response has been ‘no.’”
Among his staff, Mahoney said there is concern but no desperation. “They’re prepared. They want to make sure that their families are safe, but they’re coming to work and they understand that by the nature of the work that we do, oftentimes, we’re the ones that have to respond.”
He added, “My job as sheriff is to make sure that they have the proper protective equipment that when they do respond, that they minimize their personal exposure or the potential to expose others to somebody who has” COVID-19.
“There’s no panic by our deputies because I think they understand that we will provide them what they need to do their job.”
As vice president of the National Sheriffs’ Association, Mahoney is close to what is happening elsewhere. He becomes the association’s president this June. He said much of the talk nationally is about changing protocols for how and whether to respond to non-life-threatening calls.
“I was on a national call this morning, and there is a mindset among some leaders that law enforcement should not respond to minor calls and only respond to the more violent crimes, rather than responding to ‘keep the peace-type’ incidents, to divert those to phone calls.
“I still don’t believe in that mindset, and we have not gone that direction yet, but if there is a massive outbreak, we may have to think about” making adjustments to what kinds of calls require an immediate, in-person response.
I asked Mahoney what he thought about local citizens’ response to the crisis.
“For the most part, I’m very impressed with the voluntary compliance with the orders coming out,” he said.
Not that it has been painless. He said one unnamed business owner told him he was sitting on $30,000 worth of corned beef for St. Patrick’s Day celebrations and — with Gov. Tony Evers’ order to stop sit-down service in restaurants Tuesday — had been reduced to selling as much of it as he could via takeout.
“There’s some great agitation and frustration in some businesses,” Mahoney said. “I’ve talked to two restaurant owners this afternoon. One understands it and says, ‘We will go with the flow,’ and the other is extremely, extremely agitated, but you know, will (also) go with the flow.”
As, I suppose, will we all.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.