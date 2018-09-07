Seldom do I get vitriolic emails quite like those after my recent column asking why so many older white men have a sort of teenage crush on the phony toughness of President Trump.
In it, I described Trump as a preening, silver-spoon bully who prefers that real sacrifice be made by others, and yet these supposedly oh-so-masculine patriots in the Make America Great Again hats still worship him.
Now, I’m accustomed to criticism, but seldom do critics drag in the name of William T. Evjue, the Cap Times founder who died in 1970. “That’s the Evjue socialism showing through,” one fellow wrote. “I can remember when my grandfather was out in the barn with the radio blasting. When Evjue’s ‘Hello Wisconsin’ came on, that old Norwegian shut the radio off.” (Evjue, also of Norwegian descent, did a weekly statewide radio broadcast by that name for decades.)
The same writer informed me that Trump had done more for African-Americans than President Obama. If someone can seal himself so tightly inside a right-wing bubble to believe that, well, there’s really no place to go from there.
Such emails are just reminders of how diametrically divided we are as a nation and just how fundamentally different are the media ecosystems we inhabit.
For years, I’ve railed about false equivalency in mainstream media. The criticism is that the media often tries to do its job by reflexively treating warring ideologies with roughly equal weight regardless of factual merits.
This false balance can ultimately serve to mislead.
Here’s a summation by Vox: “Throughout the 2016 election, the New York Times was heavily criticized for having a ‘false equivalency’ problem. The critique was that the Times treated Hillary Clinton’s problems, particularly emails and her work with the Clinton Foundation, as roughly equivalent to Donald Trump’s problems — his racism, lies, and conflicts of interest, for example.”
But now there is another — and perhaps equally noteworthy — form of false equivalency. This one is less understood and discussed.
In this second usage, false equivalency suggests the mistake of seeing, on one hand, a vast mainstream media ecosystem that pushes against a vast right-wing ecosystem on the other, with both employing professional standards. So, this thinking goes, when taken together, they create some approximation of journalistic balance. Think Sean Hannity offsetting Rachel Maddow.
That’s always been nonsense because of how the right-wing media does its journalism. A new book provides data to prove that point titled: “Network Propaganda: Manipulation, Disinformation, and Radicalization in American Politics.” It is co-written by Harvard Professor Yochai Benkler and researchers Robert Faris and Hal Roberts.
They analyzed millions of online stories and social media posts to reach a central finding — that the conservative media of today is nothing like the mainstream professional media.
While the book has a less-than-snappy title, its thesis is simple — that while the mainstream media employs professional standards of journalistic objectivity, that is utterly untrue inside right-wing media.
“Liberals want facts; conservatives want their biases reinforced,” wrote Jeffrey Toobin of The New Yorker about the book’s findings. “Liberals embrace journalism; conservatives believe propaganda.”
Or, in the authors’ words, “the right-wing media ecosystem differs categorically from the rest of the media environment” and has been more susceptible to “disinformation, lies and half-truths.”
They researched and wrote the book, its authors said, “to shine a light on the right-wing media ecosystem itself as the primary culprit in sowing confusion and distrust in the broader American ecosystem.”
No blaming “both sides” here.
The authors illustrated how the system works by identifying wildly unsubstantiated stories on each side of the left-right media spectrum. In mainstream journalism, crazy claims against right-wing targets were typically fact-tested and dismissed and thus never reached massive national audiences.
On the right, though, organizations like InfoWars, run by conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, pushed absurd conspiracies that were not scrutinized and instead amplified by organizations like Fox News. Nothing on the left, the authors wrote, parallels “the chronic falsity of those on the right.”
Now, those of us outside this right-wing media ecosystem probably knew this — or at least strongly sensed it — but it’s helpful to have it quantified.
As I have written and talked about, this right-wing media trend of distortion has been growing since the Federal Communications Commission dropped the “fairness doctrine” requiring contrasting viewpoints on controversial issues of public importance in broadcast media back in 1987.
Fox News was invented a decade later as a propaganda vehicle masquerading as a mainstream news network.
These days, you can find Trump and the right-wing at-large complaining incessantly about so-called “fake news” and claiming that social media platforms censor conservative perspectives. Just this week, Republicans on a House committee grilled the CEO of Twitter, who repeatedly denied claims that algorithms suppress conservative views. A Democrat on the committee called the notion a “load of crap.”
He’s right about that, but the allegations apparently serve two purposes — reinforcing the Trump base while subtly seeking to sway mainstream journalists.
Benkler, the Harvard professor, said there is no evidence that social media platforms censor right-wing content. He told the Los Angeles Times that the real goal by Republicans is to make traditional journalists and others hypersensitive to conservative interests.
“I think what the president and right-wing media are doing (with social media platforms like Facebook) is exactly what they’ve been doing with mainstream journalists: working the referee,” Benkler said.
He told the Times that any search algorithm designed to favor credible professional journalism might appear biased because conservative media has strayed so far from professional standards.
“Given how consistently all the top sites in the right-wing media ecosystem amplify and lend credence to pure partisan disinformation,” he told the Times, “all you need in order to be ‘left’ is to adhere to standard norms of journalism or science.”
I often try to wrap up my columns with something upbeat.
On this one, I got nothing, or at least not much.
The best hope, I suppose, is that as the nation gradually becomes better educated, more of us might be less prone to being duped into trusting media that rejects facts and ignores reality, and well, simply lies.
That would in part require Trump devotees to be open to at least considering informed but contrary views. How we get to that I do not know.
