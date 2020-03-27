Paul Fanlund: Reflecting on what readers said about the Cap Times

Doyle Murphy, editor of Riverfront Times, an alt-weekly in St. Louis, told the Times that the pandemic’s decimation of food and entertainment advertising represented “a nearly perfect weapon against alternative weeklies.”

Not that Capital Newspapers, co-owned by The Capital Times Co. and the parent company of the Wisconsin State Journal, is unscathed. We are scrambling in the face of declining advertising revenue as well.

Yet there are many others who have it much worse than those of us in the news media. Health care and law enforcement professionals top any list, but so do employees of restaurants, entertainment venues as well as personal care professionals like hairdressers and barbers and scores of general retailers.

At the Cap Times, editors and reporters reacted quickly when things turned in the region. Early on, we posted an editor’s note at the top of every COVID-19 story that provided a portal for readers to submit questions. Those questions, which we answered, helped guide our early coverage, and we are reposting the invitation for more current questions.