Paul Fanlund: Reckoning with change at the Cap Times

This year’s title is “Reckoning with Change,” and there is, of course, much to talk about as the pandemic loosens its grip. We will announce the complete program in about a month, but we are excited by progress so far in developing what we think will be many unpredictable and thought-provoking conversations.

But we at the Cap Times are reckoning with other changes this summer, too. Through a series of coincidental personal career decisions, we have multiple vacancies in our newsroom, the most at one time in many years. Advertising to fill them has already begun for some positions.

The Cap Times has historically been known for its feisty progressive opinions and for its generous philanthropy through the foundation named for founder William T. Evjue, but the news staff is at the heart of what we deliver for our readers.

Our news focus is on public affairs reporting with special emphasis on the Capitol and politics; local government; higher and K-12 education; and local business. We have an intentional focus on Madison’s communities of color, which have been historically underserved by mainstream media.