Paul Fanlund: Reckoning with change at the Cap Times

A year ago, we knew that an in-person Cap Times Idea Fest was out of the question. So we pivoted and delivered a powerful virtual-only thought festival last September and October.
The event was bookended by appearances from our most famous names — former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder and legendary journalist Bob Woodward.
But in planning, we also asked ourselves what were the most pressing local public affairs topics. They included the pandemic’s impact on Madison and the Black Lives Matter movement in the wake of George Floyd’s murder.
These days, we are planning our fifth annual festival as a hybrid event — some sessions in person and some virtual — and again asking ourselves what are the most important questions facing Madison and Dane County and who best to talk about them. We plan to return to the Memorial Union on the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus on Friday night, Sept. 17, and all day on Saturday, Sept. 18. Some virtual sessions will go live on captimesideafest.com earlier that week.
Last year, our title was “2020 Changes Everything,” and it certainly did. The pandemic came up in nearly every conversation, and justifiably so.
This year’s title is “Reckoning with Change,” and there is, of course, much to talk about as the pandemic loosens its grip. We will announce the complete program in about a month, but we are excited by progress so far in developing what we think will be many unpredictable and thought-provoking conversations.
But we at the Cap Times are reckoning with other changes this summer, too. Through a series of coincidental personal career decisions, we have multiple vacancies in our newsroom, the most at one time in many years. Advertising to fill them has already begun for some positions.
The Cap Times has historically been known for its feisty progressive opinions and for its generous philanthropy through the foundation named for founder William T. Evjue, but the news staff is at the heart of what we deliver for our readers.
Our news focus is on public affairs reporting with special emphasis on the Capitol and politics; local government; higher and K-12 education; and local business. We have an intentional focus on Madison’s communities of color, which have been historically underserved by mainstream media.
Here are some examples of the invaluable journalism we have provided in the past year:
- We published an investigation into chronic abusive behavior by a prominent Madison restaurateur toward his staff.
- We partnered this spring with the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel to report about retaliation against those who report cases of sexual assault in National Guard organizations across the nation, including in Wisconsin.
- We showed how Madison’s Latinx community faced special challenges during the pandemic but pulled together to rebound.
- We told the stories of activists leading Black Lives Matter protests here.
- During the pandemic, we hosted crucial Zoom debates when there was an explosion of candidates for local races.
But another of our goals is to be a definitive source for what is fun and distinctive about living in Madison, so we deliver go-to coverage for news and trends across restaurants, theater and arts, as well as local culture more broadly.
Sometimes news and culture intersect, as in reporter Natalie Yahr’s wonderful cover story in the latest print edition about how the city’s cherished local independent bookstores coped with the pandemic.
Speaking of change, we started two event series this year aimed at foodies and live music fans.
“Cooking with the Cap Times,” which began in February, is hosted by food editor Lindsay Christians and features chats and live cooking demonstrations with Madison chefs. It is a big hit.
We also kicked off “Cap Times Live,” a series of virtual concerts featuring local bands. Our goal is to financially support local artists hurt by the pandemic as we connect them to the broader community. Features editor Rob Thomas interviews the performers between songs. The series started as essentially all-virtual, but our plan is to continue it in front of larger live audiences.
Finally, I want to report that we’re working on a major upgrade to our online user experience to be introduced by early fall.
In sum, I have two goals in this mid-summer update.
The first is to assure you that the Cap Times, though 104 years old this coming winter, is agile, evolving and constantly looking to serve a growing audience by building on core strengths while embracing change.
The second is to urge you to support us through your membership dollars to make sure we have the resources to fulfill the journalistic aspirations you have for us. Truly, we would not be able to do it without you.
Thank you.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.