It’s not every day a political pollster can attract a standing-room crowd, but Charles Franklin did just that at last fall’s Cap Times Idea Fest. Franklin, director of the Marquette University Law School Poll, the gold standard of in-state polling, is probably Wisconsin’s pre-eminent analyst of metrics-based political attitudes.
We talked recently about the state’s political terrain in 2020 and beyond. My central takeaway was Franklin’s conviction — based on tons of numbers over many years — that our major elections are likely to be very close for a very long time.
Last November, Democrats Tony Evers (by 1.1 percent) and Josh Kaul (by 0.7 percent) won for governor and attorney general, respectively. This spring, conservative-backed Brian Hagedorn flipped the script and won a seat on the Wisconsin Supreme Court even more narrowly (by 0.5 percent).
Franklin said those outcomes appear to reflect a change in motivation. Conservative enthusiasm rose last fall and remained high through the April court election, he said, but after Democratic victories in November, Franklin said liberal enthusiasm waned a bit.
That said, Franklin’s summary analysis paints a future of nail-biting elections to come.
Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin’s easy victory in November, he said, appears to be an anomaly. “I think it’s misleading to look at Tammy’s nearly 11-point win and take away that there was a big Democratic swing last year,” he said, adding that she was a strong and well-funded candidate facing a weak opponent.
In contrast, he said “three of the last five presidential races (in Wisconsin) were decided by fewer than 23,000 votes” and President Trump won by 0.75 percent. “Those are all election outcomes that show an incredible narrow edge.”
He added: “You look at all of these very close races, and I think they are the baseline. Before you know the names of the candidates (for president next year), you should think this is going to be a toss of a fair coin — a 50-50 race.”
Franklin noted that Democrats have lost what once was a built-in advantage in statewide campaigns. “My data shows that party balance has moved to dead even after being consistently a sort of 3-to-5 point Democratic advantage, and that’s driven by white, non-college-educated men.”
In 2012, he said, they were plus 5 Republican, which means 5 percent more Republican than Democratic.
“Today, they’re 18 points more Republican than Dem. College-educated, white women are very Democratic and have moved a little bit more Democratic, but they haven’t moved nearly enough to offset the white, non-college men, so that’s that.”
It is a trend, Franklin said, that preceded Trump’s distinctive messaging to older white men without college educations.
“It predates Trump,” Franklin said. “Let me get that out there quickly. I think (former GOP Gov. Scott) Walker’s appeal to ‘hardworking taxpayers’ is a dog whistle to white, non-college men, and maybe less overt on the racial side than Trump, certainly.”
He added: “But this is a group of people who, by most measures, feels a bit left out of the booming prosperity of the times. They are people who have some resentments of various kinds, about the job losses that their demographic has suffered. They have — in Walker and especially in Trump — political leaders who are explicitly speaking to their concerns and highlighting those concerns. I don’t think this is an accident.
“I’d also come back to the loss of unions, when many of these folks had union jobs and union organizations to mobilize them.” Less than 10 percent of the workforce belongs to unions now, Franklin elaborated, adding that “was one of the forces that I think used to keep these folks convinced that Democrats were good for them.”
Franklin also said the focus of Democrats on identity politics, even if fully justified, “tends to leave these folks out with its concern for nonwhites, its concern for women, its concerns for LGBT kinds of issues.”
“You don’t really hear Democratic politicians of a younger generation whose concerns are for identity groups (also) speaking to concerns of the white working class, specifically white, non-college men.”
I asked Franklin, and have long wondered, how the GOP is so effective at turning working men against Democrats when during my lifetime much of their resentment was directed at supervisors and business owners, presumably Republicans, over pay and working conditions.
“I think the rhetoric of Republicans in keeping jobs here (in America) must resonate when so many factory jobs have been lost, so your animus to the boss, to management, is one thing; it’s another when your concern becomes whether they’re going to close the paper mill, because that’s a real thing,” he said.
“It doesn’t mean you love the boss, and you sure don’t love the hedge fund that’s selling or closing your plants, but on the other hand — and I may be wrong about this — the concern about your livelihood closing down … is maybe more vivid than the division between you and the management over your work hours or your overtime or your breaks.”
Franklin’s analyses prompted me to reflect.
When Walker rolled out his Act 10 attack on public employee unions after his first election as governor, it was actually a win-win for the GOP. He and his allies caricatured those they targeted as entitled teachers with summers off and pensions unavailable to their non-college white male base, while also foreshadowing a campaign to diminish private sector labor unions as a political force.
It was the start of aggressive divide-and-conquer politics that remain a GOP hallmark. The Republican establishment must still be chortling at its good fortune at being able to cut taxes on the wealthy while deregulating most anything regulated for the common good.
Today, Evers and other Democrats are seeking to rebuild GOP damage to public education, to fix our crumbling infrastructure, and to restore a health care system starved by the GOP as an act of political theater.
In this era of 50-50 elections, members of the white working class may want to consider this: Sure, the GOP has demonized people unlike me, people I do not think deserve all they get, but what have Republicans actually done for me, to make my life, my children’s lives, and my parents’ lives easier or better?
In elections to come, that seems to be the central question.