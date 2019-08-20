On the eve of our first Cap Times Idea Fest two years ago, six of us dined at the Tornado Club Steak House downtown, and half of those at the table had won a Pulitzer Prize in journalism.
Madison native David Maraniss wanted to treat his boss, Washington Post Editor Marty Baron, to an authentic Wisconsin restaurant, and the rustic, supper-club vibe fit the bill. We were joined by Washington Post reporter and author Amy Goldstein, who was back in Wisconsin after publishing her book “Janesville: An American Story,” a seminal treatment of a community losing its major employer, in this case a General Motors assembly plant. Each of the three is a Pulitzer winner.
Maraniss, whose father, Elliott, was the Cap Times’ editor decades ago, is the author and Post editor who has helped with Idea Fest every year, including this fall. He interviewed Baron on stage the next afternoon after the Tornado dinner and Goldstein spoke at an Idea Fest session about her book.
Baron is a giant in contemporary American journalism. He gained cultural celebrity from his work as top editor of the Boston Globe and was portrayed in the Academy Award-winning movie “Spotlight” about the priest child molestation scandal in that city. Baron is now the Post’s top editor.
So why am I doing all this name-dropping?
It’s because of Bernie Sanders, who has vociferously complained that Baron’s newspaper is biased against his presidential candidacy because it is owned by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.
Only in recent years has “mainstream” been pejoratively added by critics to describe the largest and most prestigious brands in journalism. Now institutions like the Post and the New York Times are said by some to be part of a “corporate journalism” cabal, the implication being that ownership interests seep into and skew reporting outcomes.
When Sanders recently blasted media coverage of his campaign, he sounded like Donald Trump.
“I talk about that all of the time," Sanders said of Amazon paying “nothing” in taxes. “And then I wonder why the Washington Post, which is owned by Jeff Bezos, who owns Amazon, doesn’t write particularly good articles about me. I don’t know why. But I guess maybe there's a connection.”
Later, backtracking on CNN, Sanders said, “I think my criticism of the corporate media is not that they are anti-Bernie — that they wake up, you know, in the morning and say, ‘What could we do to hurt Bernie Sanders?’ — that’s not the case, that Jeff Bezos gets on the phone to the Washington Post.”
Well, that’s exactly what you just implied, Bernie.
Sanders and his campaign whined throughout the 2016 campaign about a media bias helping Hillary Clinton, a laughable contention given its fixation on her email problems.
Sanders and company have also been attacking the New York Times. When a recent Times story from the Iowa campaign trail described how Sanders “has grounded his campaign in championing ideas rather than establishing human connections,” the Sanders’ campaign and his backers in online journalism went nuts. One pro-Bernie podcaster described the reporter who wrote the piece as the “New York Times’ Senior Anti-Bernie Correspondent.”
Google the terms “Sanders” and “media” and you’ll find all sorts of critiques by lesser-known online journalists alleging bias by the agenda-setting big dogs of media. They have it “in for” Bernie; that this alleged anti-Bernie bias is “documented” — whatever that means — and so forth.
The Post’s Baron responded in a statement: “Sen. Sanders is a member of a large club of politicians — of every ideology — who complain about their coverage. Contrary to the conspiracy theory the senator seems to favor, Jeff Bezos allows our newsroom to operate with full independence, as our reporters and editors can attest.”
As evidenced by the priest abuse expose in heavily Catholic Boston, it is clear that Baron is as committed to the truth as any American journalist.
Oh, it’s not hard to understand what Sanders is doing here — his campaign is flagging and he wants to work the refs. So he gripes about “corporate” media. Top aide Jeff Weaver recently faulted coverage by CNN, MSNBC and major newspapers for reporting what he regards as false narratives about Sanders’ declining prospects.
So do I trust Marty Baron or Bernie Sanders? That’s easy.
Look, I don’t give a hoot that voters apparently are deciding that Bernie Sanders has passed his “use by” date, but his effort to drag down our most credible journalists with him is repugnant.
American journalism is fighting a two-front war these days. One front is economic — the advertising models that made journalism so easy to afford have vastly contracted, putting severe pressure on the capacity of newsrooms everywhere.
The other front is the war over journalistic integrity, already under years of attack by a president whose hatred of the media is one of the top two or three pillars of his political brand.
Think about it: Does anything outrage you more than someone contending that Fox News balances out the Post or Times? Fox is a fully and deftly integrated propaganda arm of the Trump administration, while the Post and Times employ some of the nation’s finest journalists and are always searching for how they can do better, whether that is reporting more voices from Trump’s red-state America or looking deeply into campaign finance trends.
To have Trump always bellowing about “fake news,” well, that’s baked in, but to have a Democrat — at least someone who campaigns as a Democrat — joining in on the media conspiracy chorus is just too much.
If Bernie’s campaign is destined to drown anyway, he should at least have the decency to not try to yank the reputation of our embattled press under water with him.
Because, Senator, the enemies of a strong and vibrant press do not need your help.