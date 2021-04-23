Paul Fanlund: Race — the most important battleground in American politics

Paul Fanlund | The Capital Times Paul Fanlund is editor and publisher of The Capital Times. A longtime Madisonian, he was a State Journal reporter and editor before becoming a vice president of Madison Newspapers. He joined the Cap Times in 2006. Follow Paul Fanlund | The Capital Times Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

What most struck me in the emotional aftermath of the verdicts in George Floyd’s murder was how all-consuming the subject of race has become in America’s news ecosystem.

Across all of the networks and atop all of the news sites, the verdicts against former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin had even Joe Biden and Kamala Harris commenting almost immediately from the White House.

Reaction among Black people seemed dominated by two themes — amazement that a white cop could actually be punished for killing a Black man, and that this single case did not in itself mark any systemic change.

The reaction among whites, especially the liberals who dominate Madison, seemed one of satisfaction and profound relief. Beyond the emotional toll, protests last summer after Floyd’s death produced lasting scars on downtown Madison, especially State Street.

My primary thought was how much our national reckoning on race is now the central theme — more than geography, educational attainment or socioeconomic status — that divides the country now and will indefinitely.