Paul Fanlund: Race — the most important battleground in American politics

What most struck me in the emotional aftermath of the verdicts in George Floyd’s murder was how all-consuming the subject of race has become in America’s news ecosystem.
Across all of the networks and atop all of the news sites, the verdicts against former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin had even Joe Biden and Kamala Harris commenting almost immediately from the White House.
Reaction among Black people seemed dominated by two themes — amazement that a white cop could actually be punished for killing a Black man, and that this single case did not in itself mark any systemic change.
The reaction among whites, especially the liberals who dominate Madison, seemed one of satisfaction and profound relief. Beyond the emotional toll, protests last summer after Floyd’s death produced lasting scars on downtown Madison, especially State Street.
My primary thought was how much our national reckoning on race is now the central theme — more than geography, educational attainment or socioeconomic status — that divides the country now and will indefinitely.
Which side “wins” on the politics of race will likely win elections and thus control America’s future across all topics, racial and otherwise.
Even after Donald Trump’s 2020 defeat, Republicans still seem to regard race as the best way to motivate their white base, whether by stoking immigration fears or by seeking to suppress Black voters under the guise of election integrity.
In recent days, the most radical of Republicans got too close to the race flame and got burned.
A group of Republican hardliners advanced something called the “America First Caucus,” whose platform document called for the defense of America as a nation “strengthened by a common respect for uniquely Anglo-Saxon political traditions.”
Its white nationalism was so transparent that GOP leaders tried to distance themselves lest they alienate even more women and presumably nearly all non-white voters.
“This is a modern, decaf version of the KKK — a group designed to elevate one race and ethnicity by diminishing all others,” former Republican U.S. Rep. Carlos Curbelo of Florida told The Hill. “It should be summarily dismissed and condemned.”
GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, among Trump’s staunchest allies, disavowed the “America First” policy document as a “staff level draft proposal from an outside group” that she had not approved, and then predictably lashed out at the “scum and liars in the media.”
Which brings me back to my thesis — that race is not only the enduring topic of America’s greatest shame, it will be the biggest single factor in elections to come, hence shaping the future of all Americans.
President Biden, and in many ways Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, are approaching the topic in similar ways — as conciliators.
Biden is a traditional center-left leader and reassuring figure pushing popular pandemic relief and infrastructure measures that benefit the working class. He wants to increase taxes on corporations and the highest income earners, something majorities of Americans support. And he puts science, not his ego, at the center of pandemic policy.
At the same time, his message of racial healing likely resonates with voters of color as perhaps dorky but sincere, as when he shared his personal experience at having lost family members in talking with Floyd’s family.
As a somewhat awkward old white guy, he appears non-threatening to most voters and thus is ideally suited to lead America beyond the politics of racial animus with its hate and division.
Everything, and I mean everything, depends on whether Biden succeeds and can dissipate some of our Trump-era racial animus. If he fails, and the country reverts to a Trump-lite president in 2024, well, that would render our nation unrecognizable.
Evers follows a similar model in Wisconsin. Another older, low-key white guy leading from the center-left, Evers advocates pandemic responses based on science and spending priorities that, I believe, would have been regarded as well-reasoned and popular when the governor was either Republican Tommy Thompson or Democrat Jim Doyle.
In other words, before 2010, when the Wisconsin GOP was taken over by the populist and divisive ideologues who still dominate that party today.
By leading as he does, Evers might lower the temperature on the politics of resentment, a now well-understood phenomenon in Wisconsin and beyond.
The challenge for both Biden and Evers is that so many white Americans appear uncomfortable with demographic changes that point to the end of whites dominating in numbers and power.
Columnist Thomas Edsall of the New York Times explored that conundrum in a chilling recent essay headlined, “The fear that is shaping American politics.” It’s chilling because what Edsall described was as dangerous as overt racism but more subtle.
He quoted a recent Yale University paper: “White Americans considering a future in which the white population has declined to less than 50 percent of the national population are more likely to perceive that the societal status of their racial group — in terms of resources or as the ‘prototypical’ American — is under threat, which in turn leads to stronger identification as white, the expression of more negative racial attitudes and emotions, greater opposition to diversity, and greater endorsement of conservative political ideology, political parties and candidates.”
Biden is trying to thread a needle by simultaneously appealing to people of color and to the white working class, Edsall explained.
“Not only is Biden actively supporting voting rights reform designed to protect and strengthen Black and Hispanic political participation; he has also taken assertive stands on racial issues, both in terms of appointments and in supporting racially targeted provisions in his stimulus and infrastructure legislation.
“The question for Biden is whether a Democrat can firm up the party’s multiracial coalition with a double-edged strategy: first, winning over enough working-class whites by disbursing substantial benefits in his stimulus and infrastructure legislation; and second, by targeting generous programs to racial and ethnic minorities to reduce disparities in income and education.”
The GOP, meanwhile, seems content to sell a gauzy nostalgia filled with blatant racist undertones and cultural dog whistles about the good old days of unquestioned white dominance and predominantly European immigration.
The outcome of this fight could well decide elections, and in turn, everything else about America’s future.
