Paul Fanlund: Our staff’s energy and passion make the Cap Times special

Our staff has also been central to our effectiveness at events. I was proud this year of how we were able to successfully execute our fourth annual Cap Times Idea Fest as an entirely virtual event as a result of the pandemic.

Staffers played a prominent role in moderating panels and also contributed ideas for session topics. In a year of economic damage from the pandemic, as well as the sobering Black Lives Matter protests, we were able to weave a mix of important sessions with outstanding speakers. (Many of the sessions remain timely and can be found at the Cap Times Idea Fest website.)

For 2021, we are looking at how to evolve our event timing and formats and get the best possible speakers on the most pressing and relevant topics.

We are also continuing and adapting our tradition of delivering an outstanding array of opinions. As always, they come from veteran opinion writers well-known in Madison and typically progressive, but opinion editor Jessie Opoien has been working to diversify our voices to add more op-ed writers who are younger, women, part of Madison’s communities of color, conservative, or some combination of those.