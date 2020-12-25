Paul Fanlund: Our staff’s energy and passion make the Cap Times special

At this time each year, Cap Times staff members identify work by colleagues they found especially memorable to share with readers in a year-end roundup.
My choice this year was "Black Lives Matter: The Murals of Madison" by photojournalist Ruthie Hauge. Here’s what I wrote: “Ruthie joined us this year as our photojournalist and her arrival has been transformative for the Cap Times. My favorite project was Ruthie’s work in documenting the murals that grew from the Black Lives Matter protests and adorned the State Street area.”
Her effort combined photography with an article and mapping software to capture the essence of a collective art project. It was internet storytelling at its best.
A cool thing about this year-end project is that staffers write not only that they liked a particular piece of work, but why. The roundup also provides readers a glimpse inside the culture of collaboration that defines the Cap Times newsroom and is seldom visible from outside.
When I speak publicly or write about local journalism, I often focus on one of two major threats it faces — either the mass economic disruption to the old advertising models that supported our work or the assault on our integrity that has been so central to Donald Trump’s malignant brand.
But in this, my final column of 2020, I want instead to talk about the staff members of the Cap Times and how, collectively, they remain true to our 103-year-old progressive brand that William T. Evjue created to, as the saying goes, “afflict the comfortable and comfort the afflicted.”
Today’s Cap Times is mostly driven by a younger generation of journalists who are adept at social media and always searching for new storytelling techniques. They are collectively attuned to finding voices and stories not always covered by mainstream media.
They bring to my mind the musical “Hamilton” and a line in “My Shot” when Alexander Hamilton describes himself as “young, scrappy and hungry.”
Our reporting resources are deployed not only across the topics we think Madison readers find most compelling, but our reporters also deliver across the gamut of journalistic forms — investigations, analyses, news features, people profiles and plain old “inverted pyramid” breaking-news stories that start with the who, what, when, where and why.
Looking ahead to 2021, we are freeing reporter Natalie Yahr from part of her previous role to write in a new way about our area’s economy. A relative newcomer to the Cap Times who speaks Spanish and who has written extensively about Madison’s communities of color, Yahr will focus on our recovery from the pandemic through the eyes of everyday workers and individual small employers. She will also write about economic trends.
As effective as we already are in covering government and education institutions, we think this will be a vital new role that will produce stories that would otherwise go untold.
Meanwhile, and in part at the urging of staff, we are creating two advisory panels. One will bring voices of the under-represented to share critiques of our work. Another will convene Cap Times members, who support us financially and are among our most devoted fans.
We are eager to hear what both panels have to tell us. (Quick note: We are in a year-end membership drive and becoming a Cap Times member is the best way that you can affirm the work we do.)
Our staff has also been central to our effectiveness at events. I was proud this year of how we were able to successfully execute our fourth annual Cap Times Idea Fest as an entirely virtual event as a result of the pandemic.
Staffers played a prominent role in moderating panels and also contributed ideas for session topics. In a year of economic damage from the pandemic, as well as the sobering Black Lives Matter protests, we were able to weave a mix of important sessions with outstanding speakers. (Many of the sessions remain timely and can be found at the Cap Times Idea Fest website.)
For 2021, we are looking at how to evolve our event timing and formats and get the best possible speakers on the most pressing and relevant topics.
We are also continuing and adapting our tradition of delivering an outstanding array of opinions. As always, they come from veteran opinion writers well-known in Madison and typically progressive, but opinion editor Jessie Opoien has been working to diversify our voices to add more op-ed writers who are younger, women, part of Madison’s communities of color, conservative, or some combination of those.
Separately, and centrally, we continue to provide much of the area’s best and most insightful local news public affairs reporting. The Cap Times also provides outstanding writing about the arts, music, food and movies, about the people and places that make Madison so interesting. We hope 2021 will see the revival of many of those beloved places and activities.
Back in the day, newsrooms had far larger staffs. Often there were layers of editors, and newsroom roles were far more specialized than they are today.
The luxury of a news staff of more than 100 in a market of Madison’s size is long gone, but the Cap Times continues to produce exemplary work and you, our readers, are the beneficiaries.
Speaking of staff output, a journalism kerfuffle erupted last week when Liz Mair, a Republican political operative who once worked for former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker, ridiculously snarked on Twitter that local journalism is failing because reporters don’t write enough and are overpaid.
“One problem contributing to the demise of local media is the very minimal output of some local reporters. When you file like one story a week, it’s hard to justify high five figure or low six figure salaries and you’re not doing much to attract readers. Too little content,” she wrote.
For those not in the news business, the pay she describes is far higher and the output far lower than reality. The tweet drew enough blowback that she deleted it and (sort of) apologized.
Attacks on journalism take some truly bizarre forms, don’t they?
So that’s it for 2020. A hard year everywhere, including in local journalism. My heartfelt thanks to the staff of the Cap Times, and to every one of you who read and appreciate their efforts.
