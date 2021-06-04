Paul Fanlund: Our most important friendships are the most uncommon

Through the years, we grew increasingly close, eventually playing tennis together two or three times most weeks. During summers, he would set up a temporary grass court and invite friends like me and others to help prepare him for the grass-court tournaments that best suited his long frame and graceful serve-and-volley game.

He was obviously a massively more gifted player than any of us, and could have chosen to play with almost anyone. I was lucky to be in that group.

On court, he would playfully goad me with “you did everything right but watch the ball ‘P’ (he loved nicknames).” Then he would smile broadly. On my next shanked forehand, he would go non-verbal, making a “V” with two fingers and waving them near his eyes (a silent “watch the ball”) and he would smile some more.

When someone would make what appeared to be a bad line call, John would guffaw, laugh and proclaim, “Well, I guess that one didn’t get enough of the line.”