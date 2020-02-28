Paul Fanlund: Once again, mainstream Democrats are under attack

They were the punching bag for Donald Trump in 2016 and are apparently reprising that role for Sanders and his rabid supporters in 2020.

Some see it like this:

You have a candidate with a persecution complex, who says he alone can lead a revolution in America, who, when pressed for specifics about his agenda, points instead to his poll numbers, big crowds and social media footprint, who routinely criticizes the media as out to get him, who advances radical promises without supporting details, and who maintains that he bears no responsibility for the toxic behavior of some of his supporters.

Oh, and this candidate wants us to take his word that as a 70-something he is perfectly fit for the rigors of the job, thus his detailed health records are none of our business. And one more thing. He sees the good in murderous international tyrants.

In Sanders’ case that’s Fidel Castro and in Trump’s it’s Vladimir Putin, but aside from that, tell me what part of that description fits Trump but not Sanders. Both seem to regard folks who embrace pragmatism as an American virtue as, well, arch enemies.