Paul Fanlund: On race, a reminder that Madison is two cities

My first job interview in Madison was at a long-gone brick newspaper building on South Carroll Street between the Capitol Building and city hall.
Coming from Washington, D.C., I marveled at how the glistening dome resembled the U.S. Capitol. The Square and State Street Mall buzzed with activity that sunny summer day. I was 22 and falling in love with a city where I’d end up spending my adult life. Coastal friends may jabber about our frigid winters, but Madison has that rare combination of eclectic urban culture and small-city livability.
A Midwestern Shangri-La, you might say.
If you’re white.
Let’s be honest. Madison has always struggled to expand or even maintain its ranks of professionals of color. I’ve witnessed firsthand the turmoil felt by Blacks about the price their families pay to live in a city where their numbers are so few and their sense of being scrutinized so constant.
Which makes the perspective of Patrick Sims so relevant.
Sims came through Chicago’s troubled public schools to graduate from Yale University and earn a master’s degree in the professional theater program at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.
He came to UW-Madison as a guest artist in 2003, became an assistant professor in the theater department the next year and was eventually that department’s first African-American tenured professor. For the past seven years, he’s been UW-Madison’s chief diversity officer. He will soon move east with his wife and son to go back to his drama roots and become the provost and executive vice chancellor at the University of North Carolina School of the Arts.
I called to invite him to be on a panel at Cap Times Idea Fest this fall (he accepted) that asks the question: “Can Madison attract more professionals of color, and if so, how?”
I’d sum up our 40-minute conversation by saying he sees that goal as a heavy lift, one requiring a creative and relentless effort.
Sims talked about how hard it is for UW-Madison to attract faculty and students of color. On the faculty front, he described a revolving door in which Blacks succeed here for a few years and are then recruited by schools such as the University of Texas in Austin and Arizona State University, which can offer higher pay.
“If you look at our data, particularly for Black faculty, the numbers have flat-lined. We can bring in 20 in one year and lose 20 in the same year, but that’s just the university’s context,” Sims said, adding that the same challenge exists in recruiting and retaining Blacks in the private and public sectors off campus.
Blacks, he said, are often drawn to Madison despite its small African-American professional community by “a really awesome job that makes you feel fulfilled and challenges you and gives you new opportunities,” but, once you succeed, you are vigorously recruited to move on comparatively quickly.
“I’ve been courted to leave Madison at least five or six times, and it was only this last one that made the most sense for me.”
Sims said that trend deprives Madison of seasoned Black leaders. “Some of the people who could lead on race leave town before they can become major leaders,” he said. “We haven't really broached the discussion as thoroughly as I think we can and should on race in part because the people who can help guide those discussions, they come and go.”
For Madison, he said a key is recognizing that the quality of the job only goes so far, that Black people need to feel part of a larger community. For him, he said, it was his friendship with the Rev. Alex Gee, a prominent Black pastor, and his church membership, that helped keep him here. Of the people he had to tell he was leaving, he said he dreaded telling Gee the most.
Sims said he joined 100 Black Men of Madison a few years ago and found it invaluable. Sims’ father died as he entered his sophomore year at Yale, and he said some of the men he met there were his father’s age. Their friendship and support have meant a great deal to him, he said.
“We’ve got to find ways to address the (race-related) concerns from the end-user’s experience. If you’re an employer and you want to say, ‘Hey, we’re going to make this an attractive place for folk,’ really put resources in networking and community building.”
For example, he said UW newcomers could get automatic memberships into professional organizations for Blacks or Latinos. “As much as the things that were part of the UW experience could be detractors — because we know they’re going to hear and see and experience some godawful things — hopefully our commitment is to understanding that ‘there’s a larger community here and that we want you to get connected’ would be a tempering force.”
Student body diversity will also linger as a problem, Sims predicted. Only 2 percent of UW-Madison students are Black. Total student of color enrollment ranges between 9 to 11 percent a year when Latino and Asian students are added. International students would boost the share to about 15 percent, he said.
“It’s a hard sell, not because we don’t make concerted efforts to go after African-American students,” Sims said. “It’s that everybody and their grandmother is vying for that same talent pool, and some people have better carrots than we do.”
Sims credits Chancellor Rebecca Blank as being “really smart” at pushing back against those who viewed his work as being “less relevant, less necessary, when we know that could not be further from the truth.”
In recruiting Blacks to professional jobs, Sims said many are keenly aware of the racial achievement gap in local schools and of some racist attitudes in the city, a view he said is shared in the Latino and Asian communities.
He pointed to anti-Asian chalking incidents after the discovery of COVID-19 in China, and vicious notes on cars on campus.
“If the country was reckoning before George Floyd’s death, trying to deal with COVID and the racism and xenophobia, the level (on a race meter) might have been a seven or eight. For Madison, there are times it feels like it’s a 10 or 12,” he said.
He said there are more “racialized tensions” on campus than people realize. “I hear the horror stories, and I had a few on my plate just before I was leaving, where faculty were feeling put upon and singled out for no other reason that the fact that they are Black.”
Once again, even in 2020, it feels like a tale of two cities.
