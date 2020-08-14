Paul Fanlund: On race, a reminder that Madison is two cities

For Madison, he said a key is recognizing that the quality of the job only goes so far, that Black people need to feel part of a larger community. For him, he said, it was his friendship with the Rev. Alex Gee, a prominent Black pastor, and his church membership, that helped keep him here. Of the people he had to tell he was leaving, he said he dreaded telling Gee the most.

Sims said he joined 100 Black Men of Madison a few years ago and found it invaluable. Sims’ father died as he entered his sophomore year at Yale, and he said some of the men he met there were his father’s age. Their friendship and support have meant a great deal to him, he said.

“We’ve got to find ways to address the (race-related) concerns from the end-user’s experience. If you’re an employer and you want to say, ‘Hey, we’re going to make this an attractive place for folk,’ really put resources in networking and community building.”