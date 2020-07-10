Paul Fanlund: ‘Objectivity’ of the press is again under siege

All of the “young talent” quoted by Smith, on the other hand, were treated gently, without any such pejorative characterizations. Maybe it would have gone better for Baron if he had agreed to be interviewed, which he did not, but the piece struck me as a cheap shot.

So where does that leave us?

Through the years, I have tried to listen more than talk in discussions with people of color, especially community leaders. The Cap Times has a longtime commitment to elevating the voices of ordinary people over those of big shots, and we have allocated many of our limited staff resources to cover Madison’s diverse communities even at the expense of some traditional coverage areas.

We are endeavoring to understand and write about a new generation of activists of color.

We have tried to recruit and hire staff members who reflect our community with some but not adequate success. In planning events like Cap Times Idea Fest and in giving by the Evjue Foundation, our charitable arm, Madison’s communities of color are routinely at the forefront of our thinking.

In the end, I am struck by a paradox.

On the one hand, I am hesitant to rush to some judgment having never experienced what Black journalists have.