Paul Fanlund: ‘Objectivity’ of the press is again under siege

If you’re a news junkie, you are inundated these days by three themes.
First is Donald Trump’s mindboggling and incendiary racial rhetoric. Second is the irresponsible behavior that has contributed to big spikes in coronavirus cases, especially by people in red states. Third is the drumbeat around the nation’s summer of racial reckoning after the death of George Floyd in May.
Next to those, a debate within the field of journalism may seem like small potatoes, an “inside baseball” distraction.
Still, it is another blowtorch of criticism directed at the mainstream media, which has been a punching bag during the Trump administration. The argument is around the concept of objectivity, the professional standard for trained journalists to gather verifiable facts and present them to readers in a fair-minded and balanced manner.
The crux of the latest controversy is whether media organizations — still mostly run by white executives and dominated by white journalists — are capable of effectively covering matters of race in 2020.
Some background. The term “objectivity” became popular in journalism more than a century ago — that was even before I started journalism school — as a response to a concern that journalists often demonstrated bias, even unconsciously.
“Objectivity called for journalists to develop a consistent method of testing information — a transparent approach to evidence — precisely so that personal and cultural biases would not undermine the accuracy of their work,” explains the American Press Institute website under the headline, “The lost meaning of objectivity.”
Media institutions have been under attack as biased for all of my career. The assault on the press as liberally biased gained momentum during the Nixon administration.
The intensity of the complaint has, of course, been supercharged by Trump, who has tried to make the media a primary foil throughout this campaign and presidency. The irony of him lamenting “fake news” as he lies in public several times a day is beyond hypocrisy.
Liberal critics have countered that the press bends over backward way too far in order to appear fair to Trump and Republicans. That practice generated the term “bothsidesism,” in which, for instance, some minor Democratic misstep is made to appear equivalent to a Trump outrage. (Think Hillary Clinton’s emails.)
But the latest arrows aimed at objectivity grow from this summer of racial upheaval throughout American culture.
The topic has been extensively aired in journalism publications, perhaps led by the voice of Wesley Lowery, a reporter of color with 60 Minutes’ digital show “60 in 6” on CBS. He wrote a New York Times essay headlined “A reckoning over objectivity, led by black journalists.”
Whatever the ideals behind objectivity might be, Lowery writes, it actually leads to an industry in which “the mainstream has allowed what it considers objective truth to be decided almost exclusively by white reporters and their mostly white bosses.” Which, in Lowery’s view, prevents the “truth” from fully emerging.
Scores of journalists of color have chimed in across mainstream platforms and social media. Few if any white voices have pushed back against these accusations because, I suspect, they recognize that they have never worked in journalism while Black.
Lowery also wrote: “For years, I’ve been among a chorus of mainstream journalists who have called for our industry to abandon the appearance of objectivity as the aspirational journalistic standard, and for reporters instead to focus on being fair and telling the truth.”
Huh?
Fairness and truth are central tenets of objectivity. It sounds like what Lowery really wants is to define fairness and truth because the rest of us are incapable.
One byproduct of this debate has been that top editors such as Marty Baron, who has returned the Washington Post to national prominence, are getting skewered.
Baron was heroically portrayed in the movie “Spotlight” for his role in leading the Boston Globe to reveal pervasive child abuse by Catholic clergy. Baron visited Madison in 2017 for our inaugural Cap Times Idea Fest, where he was interviewed by David Maraniss, a Madison native and Post editor.
In his remarks, Baron affirmed the importance of journalism’s basic tenets: finding facts, connecting them and effectively relaying them to readers. “I think there’s always a need for journalism … there’s always a need for someone to tell us what’s actually happening,” Baron told the Madison audience. “That’s our job. People continue to value that.”
Among other alleged transgressions, Baron has been criticized recently for pushing back against reporters of all colors for sharing too many personal opinions on social media. In a now-public memo to Post staff that resonated with me, Baron wrote, “The Post is more than a collection of individuals who wish to express themselves. The reputation of The Post must prevail over any one individual’s desire for expression.”
The New York Times recently published what I thought was an unfair takedown of Baron by media columnist Ben Smith, who joined the Times from BuzzFeed. According to Smith, Baron leads a “top-down” newsroom that frustrates its “young stars.” He’s both old and “old school.” He’s punctilious, irascible and unbending. He’s a leader who drives off some of his best young talent.
All of the “young talent” quoted by Smith, on the other hand, were treated gently, without any such pejorative characterizations. Maybe it would have gone better for Baron if he had agreed to be interviewed, which he did not, but the piece struck me as a cheap shot.
So where does that leave us?
Through the years, I have tried to listen more than talk in discussions with people of color, especially community leaders. The Cap Times has a longtime commitment to elevating the voices of ordinary people over those of big shots, and we have allocated many of our limited staff resources to cover Madison’s diverse communities even at the expense of some traditional coverage areas.
We are endeavoring to understand and write about a new generation of activists of color.
We have tried to recruit and hire staff members who reflect our community with some but not adequate success. In planning events like Cap Times Idea Fest and in giving by the Evjue Foundation, our charitable arm, Madison’s communities of color are routinely at the forefront of our thinking.
In the end, I am struck by a paradox.
On the one hand, I am hesitant to rush to some judgment having never experienced what Black journalists have.
On the other, when Lowery writes that objectivity in journalism should be replaced by “moral clarity,” I struggle to understand what that means.
Should media jobs at every level, especially the decision-making ones, be less dominated by white people? Absolutely.
Should we buy into the notion that replacing objectivity with someone’s “moral clarity” will yield better journalism? Far less clear.
