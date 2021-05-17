Paul Fanlund: New roles, new events, a reporting project and other Cap Times news

Much has been happening at the Cap Times. We’ve made staffing changes, broken a big national story, deepened and diversified our approach to events, and finished a successful spring membership drive.
First are some noteworthy personnel moves.
Jessie Opoien, who has been our opinion editor, will return to reporting from the Wisconsin Capitol, joining Briana Reilly.
We think the addition of Opoien, an experienced and well-connected journalist, will allow us to cover state government and statewide politics with a depth and breadth that is impossible with any single person. Opoien covered the Capitol for several years before moving to opinion and her work is certain to be a major addition to the excellent coverage Reilly already provides.
While we focus most of our coverage on Madison, the entire Wisconsin political culture has a big impact on life here. The Cap Times’ tagline is “As Madison as it gets,” but we recognize that taking a statewide approach to covering state government is essential to understanding the dynamics of how things actually get decided under the Capitol dome.
The environment and climate change, for example, are topics that require an understanding of diverse statewide dynamics. Also, Madison is obviously a government town, so the influence of lobbying and money in politics, as well as the array of government agencies, are of huge importance to our audience. This change will allow us to more extensively cover it all.
In a related move, reporter Steven Elbow moves into the opinion editor role. Elbow, a longtime general assignment reporter, has been doing stellar reporting about the pandemic over the past year. He will bring his deep familiarity with Madison’s politics and people to this new role working with editor emeritus Dave Zweifel and associate editor John Nichols. Elbow and executive editor Katie Dean will join Zweifel, Nichols and columnist Paul Higginbotham on the Cap Times editorial board.
There are other comings and goings within the Cap Times. Our higher education reporter, Yvonne Kim, left recently to move out-of-state and we are recruiting to fill that critical position.
We will also have two interns this summer. The first is Cam Cieszki, recipient of the David and Elliott Maraniss Scholarship for graduate students in the University of Wisconsin-Madison School of Journalism and Mass Communication. (David is an editor at the Washington Post and his late father, Elliott, was the Cap Times’ top editor during his 26-year career here.) A summer internship at the Cap Times is part of the Maraniss scholarship experience.
The second intern is Addison Lathers, a rising senior at UW-Madison, who will be the editor-in-chief of the Daily Cardinal this fall.
Other good news I’d like to share is the impact of an investigation by the Cap Times and the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.
Cap Times investigative reporter Katelyn Ferral uncovered a decades-long pattern of National Guard units in states nationwide burying sexual harassment and assault allegations, withholding crucial documents and retaliating against women who came forward. Ferral previously reported on sexual harassment in the Wisconsin Guard before teaming with the Journal Sentinel as part of a Marquette University fellowship.
The Cap Times/Journal Sentinel investigation was published in March. Recently, Ferral reported that a key congressional leader said she will hold hearings this summer to address the chronic problem. That story was published last week atop the front page of the print edition of the Milwaukee newspaper.
“I am very troubled by the fact that we don’t have any oversight of the National Guard when U.S. taxpayer money is being spent, and we have women in the National Guard who are being physically, sexually abused,” said U.S. Rep. Jackie Speier, a California Democrat and chairwoman of the personnel subcommittee of the House of Representatives Armed Services Committee. U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wisconsin, said she would push to expand military whistleblower protections.
Elsewhere, the Cap Times launched two new live virtual event series in recent months. Both are big hits.
The first began in February and is called Cooking with the Cap Times. Each month, food editor Lindsay Christians hosts a one-hour Zoom discussion with a Madison-area chef that includes a live cooking demonstration. Our audience can watch and, if they like, prepare the recipe in real time. The next one takes place Thursday and features Heritage Tavern chef and founder Dan Fox.
Also, we just presented our first Cap Times Live, a series of live virtual concerts featuring local bands. It’s the brainchild of Chelsey Dequaine-Jerabek, our audience strategist, and is hosted by features editor Rob Thomas. Our goal is to financially support artists who have been largely sidelined during the pandemic while connecting the artists to the community through interviews by Thomas. The first Cap Times Live featured Madison-based roots reggae band Natty Nation performing from the High Noon Saloon.
Our signature event, of course, remains Cap Times Idea Fest, which is in its fifth year. Last fall the theme was “2020 changes everything,” and the ideas festival was exclusively virtual because of the pandemic. This year we hope to be back at the Memorial Union at UW-Madison on Sept. 17-18, a Friday and Saturday, but it is too early to know specifics. A hybrid of in-person and virtual is likely.
Last year, we focused intensively on Madison in the pandemic, including the local economic fallout, as well as many facets of the Black Lives Matter movement. We are striving to be just a timely in planning this year’s festival, themed around “reckoning with change.”
Finally, I want thank all of you who are Cap Times members. Our recently completed spring campaign was a big success under the guidance of managing editor Chris Murphy. Our membership has grown by 80% in the past year and 540% compared with two years ago. Your support for an independent, locally owned journalism organization like the Cap Times is a reason we can make progress on so many fronts.
