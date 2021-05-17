Paul Fanlund: New roles, new events, a reporting project and other Cap Times news

Our signature event, of course, remains Cap Times Idea Fest, which is in its fifth year. Last fall the theme was “2020 changes everything,” and the ideas festival was exclusively virtual because of the pandemic. This year we hope to be back at the Memorial Union at UW-Madison on Sept. 17-18, a Friday and Saturday, but it is too early to know specifics. A hybrid of in-person and virtual is likely.

Last year, we focused intensively on Madison in the pandemic, including the local economic fallout, as well as many facets of the Black Lives Matter movement. We are striving to be just a timely in planning this year’s festival, themed around “reckoning with change.”

Finally, I want thank all of you who are Cap Times members. Our recently completed spring campaign was a big success under the guidance of managing editor Chris Murphy. Our membership has grown by 80% in the past year and 540% compared with two years ago. Your support for an independent, locally owned journalism organization like the Cap Times is a reason we can make progress on so many fronts.

