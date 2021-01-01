Paul Fanlund: My New Year’s appeal to the pocketbooks of Trump voters

The GOP recognized long ago that technological transformation and the globalization of trade would devastate family-supporting jobs for those without college degrees. Yet, in the face of that, the most influential and affluent among them wanted to get an ever-larger share of the pie for themselves.

In the 1980s, President Ronald Reagan preached trickle-down economics, the notion that more money in the hands of the rich would eventually benefit the rest of society. This week, Paul Krugman, economist and New York Times columnist, wrote hopefully that 2020 may be the year that “Reaganism” finally died.

It was, Krugman writes, “the belief that (government) aid to those in need always backfires, that the only way to improve ordinary people’s lives is to make the rich richer and wait for the benefits to trickle down. This belief was encapsulated in Ronald Reagan’s famous dictum that the most terrifying words in English are ‘I’m from the government, and I’m here to help.’ ”

Here’s the thing, though. Government, in the end, really did help this year despite Trump. Aid to the unemployed and business loans that can be forgiven — plus direct checks to those most in need — all showed that government can be a gigantic help in a crisis.