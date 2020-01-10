Paul Fanlund: McCarthy, Ike and the woeful politics of today

Paul Fanlund | The Capital Times Paul Fanlund is editor and publisher of The Capital Times. A longtime Madisonian, he was a State Journal reporter and editor before becoming a vice president of Madison Newspapers. He joined the Cap Times in 2006. Follow Paul Fanlund | The Capital Times Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Ralph Wise Zwicker was born in Stoughton in 1903. The state’s first Eagle Scout, he graduated from high school in Madison, then attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison before enrolling at West Point.

He went on to become an Army hero in World War II, was in the first wave at Normandy on D-Day, and rose to the rank of major general, winning a plethora of awards and medals.

And yet, there was U.S. Sen. Joseph McCarthy, from a farm near Appleton, excoriating Zwicker in a rambling video clip from 1954 that is part of the new PBS documentary on McCarthy. The notorious Wisconsin senator bellowed that Zwicker was not fit to wear the uniform because he refused to share the Army records McCarthy sought as part of his shameful anti-communist crusade of the 1950s.

Gosh, imagine that. A national Republican politician skewering the best and bravest among us — our military heroes — with no regard for their reputations.

Sound familiar?