Paul Fanlund: Madison policing debate prompts profound soul-searching

I’ve written more than 500 columns over the past decade, and I can think of few topics on which I am more conflicted than the fierce debate over policing in the city. I suspect tens of thousands of other longtime Madisonians also don’t know how to react.

As with all things about race, I give Black voices preference in my thinking because I have never lived in, worked in, nor walked the streets of Madison while Black. By and large, they see the Madison Police Department as inherently racist.

On the other hand, I have known and interacted with police leaders and officers back to former Chief David Couper (whom I get to later) and always perceived the city’s police culture to be, well, enlightened.

As with most things, the truth is probably neither black nor white. The Madison Police Department may not be the shining national model many of us believed it was for decades, but neither is it as deeply flawed as its fiercest critics would have us believe.

One thing is clear — the heat is on.