Paul Fanlund: Madison policing debate prompts profound soul-searching

I’ve written more than 500 columns over the past decade, and I can think of few topics on which I am more conflicted than the fierce debate over policing in the city. I suspect tens of thousands of other longtime Madisonians also don’t know how to react.
As with all things about race, I give Black voices preference in my thinking because I have never lived in, worked in, nor walked the streets of Madison while Black. By and large, they see the Madison Police Department as inherently racist.
On the other hand, I have known and interacted with police leaders and officers back to former Chief David Couper (whom I get to later) and always perceived the city’s police culture to be, well, enlightened.
As with most things, the truth is probably neither black nor white. The Madison Police Department may not be the shining national model many of us believed it was for decades, but neither is it as deeply flawed as its fiercest critics would have us believe.
One thing is clear — the heat is on.
The more outspoken and younger Black-led organizations have recently been joined by a predictable lineup of left-wing groups to condemn the Madison department through a no-confidence pronouncement, alleging a “pattern of anti-Blackness.”
They point to its handling of protesters here in the wake of George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis. They also point to past instances of deadly force, as in the 2015 police shooting of Tony Robinson, a Black teenager in Madison who was unarmed. The shooter went unpunished but the city eventually paid $3.35 million to settle his family’s lawsuit.
On the cover of the latest Cap Times, reporter Natalie Yahr and photographer Ruthie Hauge present the views of nine of Madison’s young protesters, and police are the target of harsh comments.
“To be honest, I think the relationship between my community and police — there hasn’t been one for a long time,” said Ayomi Obuseh, an organizer with the youth-led group Impact Demand. “The events that have been happening recently have been here forever.”
At a minimum, they have been here for years.
In his 2013 Cap Times cover essay titled “Justified Anger,” the Rev. Alex Gee cited multiple times in which he believed he was treated skeptically and aggressively by Madison police because he’s an African American. In one instance, he called police to report an intruder at his church on Badger Road, and — jarred by earlier experiences — described to a dispatcher his age, ethnicity, color of clothing, and make and model of car because he was afraid of police mistaking him for the intruder.
Tell me white people, would it ever occur to you to do that when calling the police? And remember, Gee is a major community leader.
On the other side, you have a police department that appears disgusted by what it perceives as a lack of support from city leaders, evidenced by its union’s no-confidence pronouncement against Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway.
I am projecting here, but I imagine cops are boiling mad that mainstream Madisonians want to be protected in their essentially segregated middle-class and upscale neighborhoods from the city’s poorest neighborhoods. But, when police need support, the sound they hear is crickets.
My personal interactions with local police through the years have been good, even better than good.
Whether it is in my neighborhood or on a downtown street or over coffee at Cargo on South Park Street near the newspaper, my contacts with Madison cops have been uniformly positive.
“Yes, Fanlund,” I can hear you thinking. “That’s because you look like an old Scandinavian banker.” (No offense to bankers.)
Two years ago, the executive director of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Dane County told me that 18 police officers had volunteered as “bigs.” We did a story. And cops over time have told me how officers in the much-criticized and now discontinued cops-in-schools program volunteered specifically to keep kids out of the criminal justice system, not to pull them into it.
It is hard to know precisely what to think, never having experienced what policing is really like or, for that matter, been policed while Black.
So I asked Couper, the ultimate guru and high priest (he actually is an Episcopal priest now) of Madison policing. (For newcomers, Couper arrived as police chief in 1972 when police and anti-Vietnam War protesters regularly clashed. He demilitarized the department, introduced a humanitarian policing model that minimized the use of force.)
“Whatever happened to Madison?” was how he began our recent telephone conversation, sadness in his voice. The city is currently recruiting a new police chief, and Couper said the city should do a lot more listening before it acts.
“The city needs to reassess what it wants the police department to do, because the department’s pretty militarized right now. … You sort of have an opportunity right now to reimagine what police should look like in a democratic, free society like ours.”
Couper thinks the city is not sure yet where it wants to go, and recommends people read the book “How to be an Antiracist” by Ibram X. Kendi.
He has little patience for the “blue lives matter” pushback against current protests.
“Well, blue lives matter, and my response is, ‘You just tell me when blue lives didn’t matter,’” he said. “In any city where a police officer dies in the line of duty the city stops and pays homage. The fire trucks are out, the whole thing. Blue lives have always mattered. White lives have always mattered.
“The problem is that Black lives haven’t, and that’s our history, and we’ve got so much work to do.”
He added, “We seem not to have the stomach to do the hard work, and we have pushback from police unions and cops who say, ‘Well, you don’t know how tough my job is.’
“Yeah. OK, it’s a tough job, and let’s make sure we give an adequate salary and training because yes, we’re asking you to do a tough job, and if you don’t like it, then maybe you need to find some other work. I’m sorry.”
Maybe a voice from the past can help clarify the present.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!