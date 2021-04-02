Paul Fanlund: Listen more than you talk, and other advice on racial justice

Maybe part of it has to do with where we start. Whites drawn to Madison are often among the most highly educated — attracted to our world-class university or the region’s burgeoning technology sector.

Some people of color who come here don’t start with the same privileges and that’s also true for their children at school, but generalizations are perilous and there’s much more to the achievement gap story than that. Well-educated people of color often report that their children don’t get the same treatment at school here that white children do.

Many do, but not all Madisonians care much about delving deeper into racial justice.

I noticed after Black Lives Matter protests here last year an unrelenting buzz about the property damage on State Street and the suggestion that there were lawless hordes downtown. Madison police, criticized by some Black leaders as racially insensitive, are criticized by others as overly conciliatory.