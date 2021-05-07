Paul Fanlund: Let’s pause to celebrate the political heroes of the right

“Aren’t you embarrassed?” Romney asked the 2,100 convention delegates. “I’m a man who says what he means, and you know I was not a fan of our last president’s character issues.”

Romney was the only Republican senator to twice vote to impeach Trump, first for seeking political dirt from Ukraine on Joe Biden’s son and then for inciting the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. Six other Republican senators also voted to convict Trump for his role in the January insurrection.

“You can boo all you like,” Romney told the convention crowd. “I’ve been a Republican all my life. My dad was the governor of Michigan and I was the Republican nominee for president in 2012.” Romney only narrowly avoided being censured later in a convention vote.

Then there’s Cheney, a Wyoming conservative, who as the third-ranking House Republican is also being ferociously attacked for criticizing Trump. She is likely to be removed soon from her leadership position.