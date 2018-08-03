Recent political ads have sought to rebrand Scott Walker as — of all things — the “education” governor, which seems tantamount to marketing Donald Trump as the “feminism” president.
This week, Walker ballyhooed a “back-to-school” sales tax by Republicans by announced trips to a Shopko in Rothschild, a Blain’s Farm & Fleet in Chippewa Falls, and a Kohl’s in Onalaska. That “holiday” will save parents a few dollars on notebooks, pencils and crayons — a whopping $5.50 for every $100 spent in Dane County.
By comparison, Walker and fellow Republicans in the Legislature have cut hundreds of millions of dollars from public education since 2011, producing overcrowded classrooms, driving out experienced teachers and forcing school funding onto local property taxes through referendums across the state.
Walker strategists have apparently busied themselves with this implausible pivot because they thus far lack a singular Democratic target on whom to shower attack ads.
That ends soon, as Democrats are days away from choosing Walker’s November opponent. I interviewed several operatives, all immersed in the Democratic contest but not connected to any one candidate, to share their not-for-attribution analyses of the current campaign landscape.
One theme that emerged, especially from those new to the state, is that Wisconsin Democrats retain an unwarranted fear of Walker the politician. He won, these skeptics argue, in the strong GOP tailwind years of 2010 and 2014, and they think the recall effort in between was mismanaged. Walker then failed majestically on the national presidential primary stage.
Since then, he has been trying to reintroduce himself as Walker 2.0, a gee-whiz governor who actually cares about Wisconsin again and cannot understand why Democrats are so darn angry.
This posturing for centrist voters hints at his problems. He’s unwilling to offend the far-right Trump base by pushing back against the president on the Harley-Davidson tariff or any other issue, and does seem to face genuine “blue wave” headwinds this fall.
Now, which of the Democrats will he face?
My analysis is certain to anger second-tier candidates and their supporters, but there is a consensus. It’s no surprise that the clear front-runner is Tony Evers, the state’s superintendent of public instruction and the consistent leader in polling. Insiders see Evers as having far and away the best chance of winning; some see it as a virtual done deal.
Though not terribly well-known, Evers has at least won statewide elections and is seen by analysts as strongest on the issue — education — on which Walker is weakest.
The Evers argument is this: He is solid, mature, steady and more than capable of standing up to Walker. He would be a unifying and not especially ideological governor, a relief to independent voters after nearly eight years embroiled in the politics of resentment. Unlike Walker, he would be focused on the people of Wisconsin, not his personal political future.
To those who think him insufficiently dynamic, one operative pointed to Evers’ similarities to Ralph Northam, a Democrat easily elected this year as governor of Virginia despite not being regarded as hugely inspirational or charismatic.
If Evers is 1A in the race, Kelda Roys is seen as 1B. A businesswoman and former state representative, she lags in the polls, but is regarded as gaining late-campaign traction based in part on institutional support from EMILY’S List and other pro-woman groups.
If a blue wave actually happens, it will almost certainly be due to women’s revulsion at Trump, and that could boost Roys. At 39, she represents generational change and would be the state’s first female governor. Operatives say she poses the biggest threat to Evers, but she would need the huge undecided vote to break strongly in her favor in these final days.
Next in line is Mahlon Mitchell, the state firefighters’ union president and the only African-American in the race. Mitchell is favored by organized labor, but as the election approaches, labor either has been incapable or unwilling to make the huge financial commitment that would likely be necessary for a last-minute surge. His chances rank far below the first two.
Finally, operatives include former state Democratic Party Chair Matt Flynn in this top tier because of his prominence in Milwaukee, his strong stage presence, and his funding.
As one operative summarized: “Three, perhaps four of the candidates have run professional campaigns.” Walker apparently agrees, because his campaign this week launched a radio campaign of tailored attack ads against each of those four.
As to the others, State Sen. Kathleen Vinehout’s campaign has failed to catch fire, and, as much as Paul Soglin is respected for his record as mayor of Madison, his gubernatorial campaign is widely regarded as quixotic.
Activist Mike McCabe has apparently sought to ignite a populist fire with his denim attire and oft-stated disgust for money in politics. But McCabe has declined to even join the Democratic Party and refused to pledge his support for the party’s eventual nominee.
Give me a break: A decade of Wisconsin’s heritage being dismantled by Walker and he’s withholding judgment?
Finally, it’s unclear what motivated corporate attorney Josh Pade’s late entry into the race.
I asked my sampling of insiders if they could imagine a Dewey-Truman scenario. (For those not getting the reference, Google it. It refers to a shocking presidential upset.) None could imagine a scenario other than Evers, Roys, and, less plausibly, Mitchell.
My final thoughts: The fact that there are eight candidates whom the media regard as credible has complicated the ability of any one or two to truly stand out. Reporters have dutifully covered them all with an even-handedness that has produced a sort of numbing fog surrounding the race.
It is also true that the Democrats have been comparatively positive to one another in the race, minimizing fiery headlines, and, happily, there has been no notable Hillary-versus-Bernie ideological divide, a dominant narrative in national Democratic politics since the 2016 presidential race.
These factors, in turn, have led to a lack of information and caused voter indecision. Name recognition is weak across the board.
It is hard to see how basic trends could shift much in these final days, but it’s hard to see a down side in choosing a solid Walker opponent, unbloodied by a contentious primary, who will be credible, tough and focused on education, crumbling roads, health care and our poor economic performance compared to neighbors like Minnesota.
And the candidate will be supported by outside campaign spending to counter Walker’s inevitable attack machine for the short but intense general-election campaign.
I can think of worse things.
