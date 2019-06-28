Decades ago, I was at dinner with friends and the conversation turned to auto racing.
A friend insisted that even if I didn’t like racing, I just had to respect the courage of the drivers. (Yes, if you’re wondering, alcohol energized the discussion.)
“You’d have to agree, Paul, to admire these guys.”
No I didn’t. Not then, not now.
You know who I admire? People who take risks to serve others, not just for kicks.
For example, I deeply respect medical professionals flying in helicopters across night skies, landing on uncertain terrain and rushing into scenes likely to be horrific. I’ve always been in awe of such people, even more after medical helicopter crashes killed three near La Crosse in 2008 and three more died in a crash near Minocqua in northern Wisconsin a year ago.
These are people who put their lives at risk to help others in moments of greatest need; it doesn’t get any nobler than that. I still look up and marvel as I see helicopter lights streak across the sky to and from University Hospital’s helipad.
I thought about the subject of risk-taking because of multiple reminders in the media recently.
A column in the Wall Street Journal reported how corporate boards are petrified when their high-flying CEOs engage in risky hobbies. (You know, if your CEO kills himself climbing Everest, it could be a bummer for your quarterly numbers.)
Headlined “Skydiving, Mountain Climbing and Other Ways Execs Terrify Their Shareholders,” it recounted how the CEO of Walmart returned from climbing Everest to regale workers and shareholders at an annual meeting, telling those gathered that “going big, taking risks, never giving up and succeeding” is what Walmart is all about.
Yup, because if your CEO isn’t pointlessly risking his life on narcissistic adventures, he might not be inspired to figure out how to drive the next set of small retailers out of business.
The numbers of deep-pocketed thrill-seekers climbing Everest has spiked, compelling John Oliver of “Last Week Tonight” to dedicate his entire show to the subject. About the crowds, Oliver said: “Climbing Mount Everest has somehow gone from a rare feat of extraordinary skill to something that looks like the line at Trader Joe’s.”
Seems to me that in contemporary American culture we conflate true bravery — a personal courage that serves individuals or society and demands our admiration — with self-indulgent risk-taking that is mostly for thrills or bragging rights.
Popular culture is filled with the later.
HBO’s “Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel” recently dedicated a program to report admiringly on “extreme cameramen,” people who risk their lives following people on human kites through rock formations or surfers tackling potentially killer waves.
Last week, the Washington Post published a first-person account by a guy who nearly died chasing a tornado. Its headline: “Bloodied and bruised, I survived the inside of a Kansas tornado. But there ‘ain’t gonna be no rematch.’ ”
Now, before you push back that this guy must be doing vital scientific research on tornado characteristics, the Post described him as a “storm enthusiast.” He doesn’t describe himself that way.
“I’m not a ‘tornado tourist.’ I hate that term,” he wrote. “It’s an unfair and grossly inaccurate depiction of me and most of the people I’ve met on these tours.”
Um, right.
Still another example of pointless risk-taking was the recent live, two-hour prime-time special around a high-wire act by two members of the famed Wallenda family. They crossed New York’s Time Square some 25 stories up.
So, was this broadcast on some obscure cable station? Nope, it was on ABC, a major network. ABC’s president even considered it a coup: “ABC is the destination for big, live events that become cultural moments.”
A writer for the website Jezebel joked about its dark appeal under the headline: “I Highly Disapprove of The Terrifying, Foolhardy Tightrope Stunt That I Definitely Watched.”
Anyway, I also found a Time magazine article that asked “Is America Still the Home of the Brave?”
It did just what I disdain — equating self-indulgent, thrill-seeking with bravery for a human purpose.
As evidence of brave behavior, the article highlighted two guys who successfully climbed a terrifying rock formation at Yosemite National Park. Another anecdote in the piece concerned a graffiti artist who wrote “you have to be at least a little brave” in that pursuit.
But of course.
On the spectrum of whom I respect for bravery, athletes rank near the bottom. Note how often sportscasters invoke “courage” or “bravery.” “That was a courageous 9 iron over the bunker.” Or “that second-serve ace was a brave shot.” Sure.
My admiration runs towards law enforcement workers and firefighters. On a recent walk through midtown Manhattan, I happened across the Engine 54 firehouse, which had a plaque on its brick front memorializing how it lost more firefighters on Sept. 11, 2001, than any other.
Liberals like me are often viewed as being on the outside looking in when the conversation turns to respecting men and women in the military. But many of us — most all, I suspect — hold those in the military who have sacrificed, especially in wartime, with every bit of reverence as conservatives whose fealty — bafflingly — is to Donald Trump.
As a young boy, nearly every father in my neighborhood had served in World War II, my father included. My uncle, whose mother refused to allow him to volunteer for the paratroopers because it was too dangerous, became an Army lieutenant and was gravely wounded in the Normandy invasion. He barely survived, but he returned to beat me at golf every time we played for the rest of his long life, never mentioning the war.
As we approach Independence Day, those World War II soldiers, almost all deceased, and today’s true heroes are worthy of special, undying admiration.
But race drivers, mountain climbers, sky jumpers, tightrope walkers and, especially, CEOs seeking to bolster their macho credibility by pursuing risky hobbies?
Not so much.