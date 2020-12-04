Paul Fanlund: Joe Parisi and the politics of normalcy

“It was important to express my feelings because I felt that it was best for the community if they didn’t come back” this fall, he said of the students. “That’s a decision that’s been made and we all continue to work together. There are going to be areas where we disagree, but we can’t let that stop us from our working relationship and working together on testing and tracing and enforcement.”

He said he speaks regularly and constructively with Blank and UW System President Tommy Thompson.

On the pandemic, Parisi lamented that the Republican-dominated Legislature has thwarted uniform statewide efforts by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers to control the spread of COVID-19 in Wisconsin. Parisi said the federal response has been in some ways worse than no response at all, and that this winter will be difficult.

“As bad as it is in Dane County right now, it’s even worse in other parts of the state,” Parisi said. “Still, it is very concerning (here). The next few months are going to be an extreme challenge.”

That sounds tough but honest. Not hokey at all.

