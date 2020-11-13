Paul Fanlund: Joe Biden and Tony Evers are alike — and so unlike most Republicans

Paul Fanlund | The Capital Times Paul Fanlund is editor and publisher of The Capital Times. A longtime Madisonian, he was a State Journal reporter and editor before becoming a vice president of Madison Newspapers. He joined the Cap Times in 2006. Follow Paul Fanlund | The Capital Times Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

A boyhood friend of mine is an avid hunter and fisherman who has lived near the town of St. Germain in Vilas County for decades. He’s pretty much your quintessential, flannel-shirted north woods outdoorsman.

Before the election he posted a yard sign endorsing peace and civility and understanding — the type you see often in Madison — with no mention of politician or party. Yet a long-time neighbor he had considered a friend soon posted a picture of the sign on Facebook and alleged there was, God forbid, a Democrat in their midst.

In 2020, I guess such sentiments are instant reveals to the Donald Trump crowd.

Back in Madison, I have a collection of regular right-wing column critics whose emails get automatically sent to my junk mail folder. A sample subject line after Biden was declared the president-elect read: “U stole the election, with your criminal polls that suppressed the vote and voter fraud!! MKE (Milwaukee) is one of the most corrupt and illiterate cities in America. Run by Dems. We aren’t done yet!” (We all know what “illiterate” is code for, don’t we?)