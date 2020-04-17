Paul Fanlund: Jill Karofsky’s win tops a week of feel-good political moments

That is precisely the message everyone who supported any Democratic candidate this election cycle needs to hear.

Finally, there was the good news of Trump himself, whose real character has been on full display.

To some, it may have been entertaining to watch him lie and brag about “always winning” back when times were good and people safe. And sure, the zealots who attend his rallies will probably stick with him, but one hopes that many unaligned or even conservative-leaning voters will now be repulsed at this unprecedented display of incompetence in a crisis.

Some question whether Democrats are sufficiently passionate about Biden. My answer? Just keep televising Trump, who consistently makes it all about himself and not the dead and dying. That’ll help.

Yes, this has been another week of pandemic fears, social distancing and stay-at-home monotony. But, on politics, not a bad week.

