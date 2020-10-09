Paul Fanlund: In turbulent times, Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway’s budget looks logical

The mayor has been criticized by both sides and spoke to the subject: “We are using this budget to both think about police reform, but more importantly, to reimagine the delivery of public safety from the city and to start to invest in alternative ways to create public safety outside of the police department.”

Rhodes-Conway includes $350,000 for a pilot crisis intervention team program run from the Fire Department that she said will likely include community paramedics and trained crisis workers. It’s designed to take some calls away from police, moving toward what she called an intervention model and away from a law enforcement model. She said that approach has been working in cities such as Denver and Eugene, Oregon.

She also included about $451,000 for a new office the City Council created that adds a layer of oversight to the Police Department.

She proposes using $8 million from a “rainy day” fund to balance the budget. “It’s storming, after all, and that’s what the fund is for.”