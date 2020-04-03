Paul Fanlund: In this crisis, there’s nothing ‘deranged’ about loathing Donald Trump

Just when one concludes Donald Trump has led the country to the deepest circle of hell, he somehow takes it lower. History will remember him as our first mob boss president.
Amid the nation’s health crisis, he reprised the blackmail technique he tried on Ukraine, only this time against American governors. You’ll recall how Trump threatened to withhold aid unless the Ukrainian leader investigated the Bidens to help Trump get re-elected.
Now, Trump has implied he would be willing to put American lives at risk to punish certain governors for having the temerity to publicly criticize his colossal incompetence in managing the pandemic.
Trump recently told Vice President Mike Pence not to call the “woman in Michigan” because she’d been insufficiently appreciative. (And remember, Trump hates strong women, ones he cannot grab.) Michigan’s governor hit back, tweeting a hand-waving emoji saying, “Hi, my name is Gretchen Whitmer, and that governor is me.”
Just what kind of human behaves like Trump does?
I’d love to hear from mainstream Republicans if they are OK with Trump playing politics with American lives.
I am not talking about the crowds of glassy-eyed, red-hat-wearing people who fill arenas and for whom he is some sort of deity. I am talking about everyday thinking Republicans who tolerate him.
Against that backdrop, I just read a recent book by Paul Krugman. A Nobel Prize-winning economist, Krugman has written for the New York Times for two decades, and included much of his work in “Arguing with Zombies: Economics, Politics, and the Fight for a Better Future.”
The book is brilliant, built around Krugman’s columns over the years that have systematically dismantled Republican logic on economic issues as one gigantic fraud. He excoriates Trump in the process.
In his introduction, Krugman describes modern U.S. conservatism as “the interlocking network of media organizations and think tanks that serves the interests of right-wing billionaires, and has effectively taken over the GOP.”
Krugman writes how he became willing to “be honest about dishonesty” and to not “be afraid to talk about motives.” Later he writes: “If you’re having a real, good-faith debate, impugning the other side’s motives is a bad thing. If you’re debating bad-faith opponents, acknowledging their motives is just a matter of being honest about what’s going on.”
Krugman’s critics, and there are many, usually don’t attack him on substance — a heavy lift given that Nobel Prize intellect — but on his stridency.
For instance, a book review in The Atlantic magazine was headlined “Cool it, Krugman.” In it, writer Sebastian Mallaby reprimands Krugman for what he calls a “self-sabotaging rage.”
The essence of Mallaby’s argument is that Krugman loses the ability to influence Republicans whose minds might be susceptible to change.
Mallaby writes, for example: “Krugman is basically right that almost all prominent (GOP) climate decliners are on the fossil-fuel take. To state the matter plainly, conservatives lie about this issue because they are paid to lie. Or, in Krugman’s broad and snarling formulation: ‘Republicans don’t just have bad ideas; at this point, they are, necessarily, bad people.’ ”
Mallaby adds: “In short, Krugman is suffering from an especially public case of what’s come to be known as ‘Trump Derangement Syndrome.’ Appalled by the Republican Party’s most bigoted leaders, whose rise he traces at least as far back as the George W. Bush administration, he has allowed himself to believe that nearly all Republicans are corrupt and evil, and therefore that reasoned argument is futile.”
For the sake of our democracy, the writer suggests, a supremely gifted commentator like Krugman should at least try to unite citizens around common understandings.
Citing scant evidence, Mallaby argues that some in the modern GOP are more open to reason than Krugman allows. He names as an example South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham, a Trump sycophant who once urged the president to “to look at the science, admit that climate change is real, and come up with solutions.”
Mallaby also cited U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida, another Trump lackey, for this tweet: “I didn’t come to Congress to argue with a thermometer, and I think that more of my colleagues need to realize that the science of global warming is irrefutable.”
My thought is you have to look awfully long and hard for such fleeting moments of candor from today’s GOP.
Predictably, The Atlantic critique was warmly embraced by Fox News, which topped its story about the article by stating a “liberal magazine” had blasted Krugman for being close-minded about Republicans.
Which brings me back not to the Trump zealots, but to mainstream Republicans who, I suspect, are generally educated and motivated by pocketbook issues. As far as I can tell, they seem incapable of outrage even when Trump seemingly threatens to allow some Americans to suffer or die because of their political geography.
More than at any moment in the past half century, this should be a time when Americans come together, where partisanship has no place.
But partisanship is all Trump does.
For a decade now, back to when former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker turned so many people across the state outside its urban areas against so-called elites and people of color, progressives have been lectured about how to meet them halfway. We’ve been told to turn the other cheek, to try to understand their grievances even when facing their blast-furnace resentment.
But given Trump’s bizarre and unforgivable pandemic behavior? Forget that.
Let’s be clear: Trump appears most focused on protecting Americans who elect politicians friendly to him. If more people from blue areas die, well, maybe they just should have chosen leaders who, to use his language, were nicer to him.
Even for Trump, that’s a new frontier. The only “deranged” ones are those who still stand by him.
