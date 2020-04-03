Paul Fanlund: In this crisis, there’s nothing ‘deranged’ about loathing Donald Trump

Which brings me back not to the Trump zealots, but to mainstream Republicans who, I suspect, are generally educated and motivated by pocketbook issues. As far as I can tell, they seem incapable of outrage even when Trump seemingly threatens to allow some Americans to suffer or die because of their political geography.

More than at any moment in the past half century, this should be a time when Americans come together, where partisanship has no place.

But partisanship is all Trump does.

For a decade now, back to when former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker turned so many people across the state outside its urban areas against so-called elites and people of color, progressives have been lectured about how to meet them halfway. We’ve been told to turn the other cheek, to try to understand their grievances even when facing their blast-furnace resentment.

But given Trump’s bizarre and unforgivable pandemic behavior? Forget that.

Let’s be clear: Trump appears most focused on protecting Americans who elect politicians friendly to him. If more people from blue areas die, well, maybe they just should have chosen leaders who, to use his language, were nicer to him.

Even for Trump, that’s a new frontier. The only “deranged” ones are those who still stand by him.

