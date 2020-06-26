Paul Fanlund: In Madison, the nightmare of the 2016 election endures

Washington Post columnist Matt Bai could be describing many in Madison when he recently wrote that progressives “have long suspected that a huge part of white, rural America is irredeemably racist and misogynistic,” that Barack Obama’s election was an aberration and that those same Trump voters could arise again this year.

But Bai wrote that people who see things that way have it wrong, that exit polls showed many voters were not enamored with Trump but voted for him anyway because of their disdain for Hillary Clinton.

“Some critical slice of voters who thought Clinton eminently more qualified for the job couldn’t bring themselves to vote for her,” he wrote. “And they decided their only option was to take a flyer on a guy who seemed manifestly unfit for the job — and destined to lose in any case.”

Nothing that has happened to Trump since 2016 portends growing strength. The 2018 midterm elections were a nationwide repudiation of the GOP, as Democrats regained the House of Representatives on the strength of moderate candidates in swing districts.