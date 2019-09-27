In a nutshell, President Donald Trump was afraid of former Vice President Joe Biden, whom he trails by double digits in polls, so he set out to destroy his Democratic adversary by threatening to withhold U.S. aid from Ukraine unless its leader delivered campaign dirt he could use against Biden.
Trump’s gambit was so audacious, illegal and un-American that a reluctant House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was forced to launch an impeachment inquiry against Trump.
So why does it feel like Biden is already a loser in this?
Consider the trepidation expressed by a Democratic county chairman in Iowa to the New York Times this week: “I could see people who are already on the fence about (Biden), maybe because of his long career in politics, his age, his ability to win, kind of going, ‘Oh great, we’re already starting this and we haven’t even gotten to the nomination.’ ”
The Ukraine story raises an underlying question about how professional journalists can cover a leader as essentially amoral as Trump.
Once again, he has exploited the national media’s pursuit of evenhandedness and fair play by connecting Biden to a fictional Ukraine scandal just as they did with Hillary Clinton on email servers or her alleged role in the attack on the U.S. embassy at Benghazi, Libya, by a group of Islamic militants.
It’s a Trump specialty: Fabricate a scandal and then pound so long and so hard on it that it resonates, especially among “low-information” voters, the people who pay little attention to politics.
The professional media, inadvertently, provide the megaphone.
As a news consumer, you must have read or heard multiple in-depth “backgrounders” about Biden, his son Hunter, and Ukraine: When Biden was vice president in 2014, he was President Obama’s point person on Ukraine, pushing that country to eliminate bureaucratic corruption.
His son Hunter, a lawyer and businessman, took a paid board position with a Ukrainian national gas company. A Wall Street Journal story benignly reported that “some anticorruption advocates feared (that role) would undermine the elder Mr. Biden’s work.”
But that’s it. No one except Trump, with no proof, has alleged any wrongdoing, and Joe Biden says he never spoke to his son about overseas business dealings.
Yet Trump and his lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, suggest Joe Biden pushed for the firing of a Ukrainian prosecutor to stop an investigation into the company on which Hunter Biden was a board member.
The Wall Street Journal reported: “In Ukraine, government officials and anticorruption advocates say that is a misrepresentation. Neither Mr. Biden nor his son have been accused of any wrongdoing.”
But that last part — the part about there being no proof of wrongdoing by the Democratic presidential candidate — that hardly seems to matter, does it?
The sheer frequency of the retelling gives it enormous weight.
It reminds me of an old truism about investigative reporting. Sometimes it is not so much what a story says, but how prominently it is “played” and how much newsprint it consumes.
That’s what’s happening with the Biden “scandal” — it is getting so much attention that to some it must seem like a real thing.
Trump’s lapdogs at Fox News and on conservative talk radio amplify his talking points, but those outlets don’t really matter. They only reach an established cult of incurious true believers.
What matters is when the professional media again fall into the false equivalence trap.
As a journalist, I empathize.
We are taught to be “objective” and evenhanded, which dictates covering “both sides” of a story, even, apparently, when a second side does not exist.
My advice, were it solicited, would be this: Once the facts are laid out, give only the most cursory mention of the Biden-Ukraine angle in ongoing coverage and emphasize that there has been no finding of any Biden wrongdoing. Mention that at the beginning, not the end.
Others in the media are also fuming about this.
James Fallows, national correspondent at The Atlantic, charges the media are embracing false equivalence like they did in 2016.
He wrote: “The problem with Trump is that he is not like anyone else who has ever held the presidency. He lies with abandon; he uses public office for private gain on a scale never before witnessed; and he seems to have no respect for, or even interest in, the institutions of self-government to which all of his predecessors have at least paid lip service.”
But here is the key: “I don’t know whether there is any real ‘abuse of power’ story about Hunter Biden, Joe Biden, and Ukraine. But even if there were (again, I’m imagining this just for argument), it would be fundamentally like other abuse-of-power questions the press has tried to uncover over the years. You could fairly liken it to questions about whether Ivanka Trump’s clothing brands are receiving favorable trademark treatment from Chinese officials, or whether the Air Force has gone out of its way to have planes land and refuel at a Scottish airport near Donald Trump’s golf resort there.
“What you can’t liken it to, or shouldn’t,” Fallows wrote, “is what Donald Trump appears to have done in asking the government of Ukraine to interfere in the next election. But there is a slot in the reporter’s and editor’s brain that is more comfortable if criticism and exposés are ‘balanced.’ ”
Look, Biden is in many respects an imperfect candidate and should have his record appropriately — and proportionately — scrutinized.
But, because Trump apparently considers Biden a singular threat to his re-election, the president concocted, then successfully elevated, a Biden-Ukraine scandal.
The national media seem complicit as unintentional enablers, which is not how any of this is supposed to work.
In pursuit of balance, the journalistic outcome is anything but.