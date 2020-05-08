Paul Fanlund: How to think about science in the time of Covid-19

There is a parallel to smoking. People smoke, not because they don’t agree with the science, they know it’s not good for them, they choose to do it anyway because (of) the pleasure of smoking or the social expectation of it... and I think the same thing is true here. People may say well, I agree with the science, but I’m doing X, Y, Z.

We have gotten to this point as a society where we’re thinking so little about our collective. I think that’s kind of the interesting question to ask: Has our social capital declined to a point where … there is zero political value for keeping the state shut down? If the economy of the state tanks, it’s not going to look good for (Evers). So he’s making a very, very difficult choice for himself for the sake of the state.

For a previous column, we talked about communicating in a way most people could relate to. I assume that you would think that that’s also important in the stay-at-home orders.

Yes, absolutely, and I think in this case it’s maybe even more important than it’s ever been before, for two reasons. One is we have to do this really, really quickly because some of these measures are implemented on very short notice, and, two, we need to get large societal buy-in given how deeply disruptive some of the interventions are.