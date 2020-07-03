Paul Fanlund: How one man’s death exemplifies Madison’s racial justice resolve

We are not alone in that. In the wake of Floyd’s death, there has been much reporting about Minneapolis, an affluent city also dominated by prosperous whites, and how its progressive but limited-in-scope policies have fallen short on a much larger scale.

The dream by many here is for Madison to be a model for more dramatic action. But I have been in conversations with diverse community leaders for years now and, so far, many see it as only talk.

Anyway, what can we do now?

For my part, I will use the megaphone of the Cap Times to reach beyond a comfort zone of usual suspects to reflect different voices and to think big in our reporting and opinion writing.

But what can we all do?

That’s easy: Act more like my friend Tim Harrington.

I knew Tim for decades. He was close friends with Frank Denton, my long-ago former editor at the Wisconsin State Journal, but I really got to know Tim better in recent years.