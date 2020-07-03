Paul Fanlund: How one man’s death exemplifies Madison’s racial justice resolve

Tim Harrington, a prominent Madison rheumatologist, died on June 23. I’ll get back to why I mention him later.
Let’s start with what’s in front of all of us — Madison is facing a trio of challenges that, taken together, may be unprecedented. We have a pandemic that rivals 1918, an economic threat that resembles 1929, and a racial justice reckoning that looks like the 1960s.
And, sadly, we seem to be at one another’s collective throats.
Many Blacks charge that for all of the supportive rhetoric by white leaders over time, transformational financial support has always been lacking. Meanwhile, some younger Black activists fault their older brethren for timidity as they excoriate white Madison.
Public sector leaders struggle, while private sector leaders and major foundations search for roles. The Madison Police Department — long celebrated as one of the nation’s most enlightened — is under attack, disillusioning rank-and-file members who thought they had broad community support.
On top of that, we are exhausted by the nearly four months of a pandemic that has torn at the fabric of the community, producing illness for some, economic calamity for many and high anxiety for all.
As someone who adores this city while acknowledging that I have never lived here while Black, I have been asked recently what I think. After Minneapolis police killed George Floyd, a local service club invited a Black leader to speak and he said — paraphrasing here — that he was damn tired of telling white Madison the same thing over and over. Let someone who is white talk, and he suggested me.
My name probably comes up because I have been close to racial justice issues for years, especially since the Cap Times published an essay titled “Justified Anger” in 2013 by the Rev. Alex Gee, propelling a Black-led movement by that name.
The truth is that I see many noble intentions — I’ve been moved by the diversity and perseverance among peaceful protesters and impressed by police restraint.
I’ve also been utterly repulsed by violence against a young woman of color who was set afire by white assailants, just as I was by the severe beating of a state senator at a “protest,” and by reports and videos of extortion efforts against Capitol Square and State Street businesses. That’s not activism; it’s just criminal.
To me, the bottom line is that we are a city with piecemeal progressive policies aimed at fixing problems, but we have never truly invested in fundamental reforms for communities of color around affordable housing, criminal justice, employment, education and health care.
We are not alone in that. In the wake of Floyd’s death, there has been much reporting about Minneapolis, an affluent city also dominated by prosperous whites, and how its progressive but limited-in-scope policies have fallen short on a much larger scale.
The dream by many here is for Madison to be a model for more dramatic action. But I have been in conversations with diverse community leaders for years now and, so far, many see it as only talk.
Anyway, what can we do now?
For my part, I will use the megaphone of the Cap Times to reach beyond a comfort zone of usual suspects to reflect different voices and to think big in our reporting and opinion writing.
But what can we all do?
That’s easy: Act more like my friend Tim Harrington.
I knew Tim for decades. He was close friends with Frank Denton, my long-ago former editor at the Wisconsin State Journal, but I really got to know Tim better in recent years.
Especially after retiring, Tim was fervently engaged in public affairs. Through Downtown Madison Kiwanis, he raised money for causes like the YWCA, Mendota Elementary School and various scholarship and grants, and he worked to ensure Kiwanis speakers were diverse.
He was a donor and mentor for the AVID/TOPS program led by the Boys & Girls Club of Dane County, helping first-generation college-bound students facing systemic barriers. He also mentored students at his alma mater, the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health.
Tim often chatted me up at First Unitarian Society of Madison about my columns and public talks, and he wrote op-eds for the Cap Times. His last op-ed, about the need for universal health care, was published a few weeks ago, shortly after his grim diagnosis.
His sister Eileen Harrington wrote on Facebook: “My big brother Tim died on June 23rd after a very brief encounter with pancreatic cancer. I’ve never been in this life without him. He had a good life, for which he was grateful, and a good death, which he chose and charted.
“He was diagnosed on May 21, moved to Agrace Hospice on May 31, and died just weeks later, but not before spending nearly all of his days at Agrace surrounded by love from family and friends. He told stories, railed about systemic racism and (Donald) Trump and the need for quality health care for all.”
With treatment, Tim could have tried to extend his life, but he would have turned 80 this week and decided to let go. In my note to his family, I called Tim a role model for the kind of late life I most admire, not obsessing about his stock portfolio or griping about how things used to be, but instead staying committed to social justice.
My point is, there are lots of people of all colors like Tim in this town.
Tim’s sister Eileen, a consultant who recently chaired a special city committee on government structure, wrote me an eloquent follow-up note.
“I drove Tim to Agrace on May 31st, and as we took one last drive through ‘the old 4th Ward’ where our father grew up, Tim mentioned a recent conversation with you,” she told me. (The 4th Ward was a neighborhood southwest of the Capitol.)
“He saw you as a person who shared one of his deepest sentiments: that having the privilege of being part of the Madison community for most of his life was something for which he felt deep gratitude.” (About that, Tim was spot on.)
Eileen said that she and her brother both saw Madison as imperiled. She summed it up gracefully: “The combination of COVID, truly justified anger about racial and economic inequities, devastating property damage to businesses, deepening economic crises in the public and private sector, the Overture Center on the brink, and the unwillingness among many to build bridges rather than condemn others ... it’s a very hard time.”
She urged the Cap Times to play a central role to “help lead our vision and provide a platform for the voices of our better angels. No small task.”
Yes, I understand the argument that white Madison has failed to put its money where its mouth is and that comfortable older liberals secretly prefer the status quo.
Well, Tim was both — comfortable and old — yet he fought the good fight right to the finish line. Madison has many like him, which gives me hope.
