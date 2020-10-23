Paul Fanlund: How could anyone sit out this election?

But his tone changed when asked what his message would be to those who might think their vote doesn’t matter this fall. His answer took more than two minutes:

“Well, if you think that your vote doesn’t matter, you (should) think about all the ways in which people are trying to make it more difficult for you to vote (and) make it more difficult for your vote to count,” Holder said, referring to efforts by Trump and other Republicans to suppress voter turnout and to attack the integrity of the vote-counting process.

“The people on the other side understand that your vote in fact does matter. And people died, people sacrificed, people committed themselves so you would in fact have the right to vote. You not only have a responsibility to vote but you have a duty to people who sacrificed so much, indeed some of them gave their lives, so you would indeed have the right to vote.

“It is the responsibility of every American to be a part of the system. I think we undervalue the power that we have as regular citizens, and yet when we are galvanized, when we are involved, when we participate, we can change the course of this nation.