Paul Fanlund: How could anyone sit out this election?

As Donald Trump winds down his campaign by discovering new avenues for deceit, there remains one last pre-election theme that is driving me nuts.
It’s that there apparently are some potential voters who reject Trump but are just not, you know, feeling enough passion to vote for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.
They regard Biden as insufficiently progressive or perhaps, on topics around race, think he and fellow Democrats are not fully committed to the goals of the Black Lives Matter movement.
So they may vote, or they may not bother.
Eric Holder shares my rage about that. Or, more precisely, I share his.
First, let’s set the scene.
His keynote conversation at Cap Times Idea Fest was winding down. Holder, former attorney general under Barack Obama, now leads the national Democratic effort to achieve fair political maps. Holder sounded relaxed and upbeat in talking for nearly an hour, mostly about legislative political boundaries in Wisconsin, which he described as the nation’s most grievously gerrymandered.
But his tone changed when asked what his message would be to those who might think their vote doesn’t matter this fall. His answer took more than two minutes:
“Well, if you think that your vote doesn’t matter, you (should) think about all the ways in which people are trying to make it more difficult for you to vote (and) make it more difficult for your vote to count,” Holder said, referring to efforts by Trump and other Republicans to suppress voter turnout and to attack the integrity of the vote-counting process.
“The people on the other side understand that your vote in fact does matter. And people died, people sacrificed, people committed themselves so you would in fact have the right to vote. You not only have a responsibility to vote but you have a duty to people who sacrificed so much, indeed some of them gave their lives, so you would indeed have the right to vote.
“It is the responsibility of every American to be a part of the system. I think we undervalue the power that we have as regular citizens, and yet when we are galvanized, when we are involved, when we participate, we can change the course of this nation.
“The Civil Rights movement was successful not because segregation’s time was up, but because ordinary people got together and demanded that segregation be ended,” Holder said. “The Vietnam War ended not because the United States had met all of its military objectives; it ended because there was not popular support for that war.
“People were energized and focused. We need to have a reawakening, a re-engagement of the American people in this early part of the 21st century,” Holder said. “If we do that, we can influence the direction of this nation. It all starts with an individual vote. So I don’t want to hear that.”
He was unwilling to leave it there.
“That pisses me off, the notion that somehow, some way, your vote doesn’t matter, that you’re not going to be engaged, because you are telling me that John Lewis got his skull cracked on the Edmund Pettus Bridge for nothing, that Viola Liuzzo died for nothing, that those three civil rights workers died in Mississippi ... for nothing.
“You owe them. It’s a duty for people to vote.”
I’m neither as eloquent as Holder nor am I African-American, but we are fellow baby boomers, and his invocation of events we both remember resonated with me more than any other words spoken across twenty-some hours of Idea Fest conversations.
(For reference, Lewis, who died in July, was a member of Congress and a civil rights hero who was brutally beaten in 1965 on that bridge in Selma, Alabama; Liuzzo was a civil rights activist murdered in Alabama by members of the Ku Klux Klan; the murdered civil rights activists Holder references were abducted and executed in 1964 in what became the basis for the movie “Mississippi Burning.”)
Holder’s message was a much more pointed version of what Obama said in an impassioned get-out-the-vote speech in Philadelphia on Wednesday.
“In the end, Pennsylvania, that’s what voting’s about, making things better, not making things perfect, but putting us on track so that a generation from now we can look back and say, ‘Things got better starting now,’ ” Obama said. “And that’s what voting’s about.”
What does it take, I wonder, for more people to realize that the American way of life is perhaps on the ballot more than at any time since perhaps the Civil War?
A second Trump term is an existential threat.
Do those who demand the purity of the “Green New Deal” and are unimpressed with Joe Biden’s slightly narrower environmental vision really not see Trump’s assemblage of grifters and polluters as a climate threat from which we might never recover?
The same question applies to a wide range of issues, from respecting science on the pandemic, to affordable health care, to the social safety net, to immigration reform, to economic justice. If you care about any of those issues, how could you possibly sit this one out?
And for those whose foremost focus is on racial equity, how could you possibly not see Biden and Harris as a bulwark against the deplorable escalation of public racism not witnessed since perhaps the 1960s, the brand of racism referenced by Holder?
A recent New York Times op-ed by a pair of Stony Brook University political scientists was headlined “The real divide in America is between political junkies and everyone else.” They found in a survey of 3,000 Americans that more than 80 percent of respondents follow politics casually or not at all.
My reaction? If Trump is re-elected, maybe these folks will find cause to follow politics a bit more closely as a president who leverages hate in America foments more violence and our democratic institutions become even less recognizable.
Maybe they would be less turned off and not write things off as “just politics” if Trump is re-elected. Because the nation would surely devolve over the next four years with Trump even more unleashed, hard as that is to imagine.
Which, in the end, brings me back to Holder and his extended exhortation to vote to anyone who believes in values that are democratic or Democratic, to anyone who rejects the hate, racism and misogyny that is at the core of Trumpism.
I stand with Holder. Voting isn’t a choice, it’s a duty.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!