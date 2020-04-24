Paul Fanlund: How Barack Obama inspired — and changed — a Madison author

By April 2008, Sollinger’s enthusiasm for Obama drew her to join others on a drive to Pittsburgh to campaign before Pennsylvania’s primary. It was a 10-hour drive — 608 miles — with two stops to refuel and for bathroom breaks, she recalls.

She recounts campaigning in a trailer park and arriving at one trailer that displayed a Confederate flag. Her printouts said someone had voted for a Democrat at the address, so she knocked anyway.

A little girl let her in, and she saw an older man, his legs propped up, watching television from a recliner. “I have seen the n----- on TV,” he said of Obama. She said she told the man she thought the country would be better off because it could trust a man like Obama. He kind of smiled, she said. “Wouldn’t that be something for a n-----?”

Sollinger wrote that he used the word with an unremarkable, everyday tone.