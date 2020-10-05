Paul Fanlund: Hoping for Donald Trump’s recovery — and then his defeat

But on the national front, a comeback seems much closer, as Biden runs an effective campaign grounded in returning America to an atmosphere of decency and empathy.

In the process, it is hard not to enjoy watching our narcissist-in-chief’s self-image crumble.

As a champion among our military heroes and someone deserving of flyovers and parades with tanks? Well, no.

As a brilliant businessman who built a financial empire of which we average schmucks could only dream? Uh-uh.

As a powerful orator whose debate chops would allow him to redirect the entire presidential election simply on what he might call the “power” of his rhetorical genius? Um, no.

As a leader capable of willing away a pandemic by arrogantly deriding mask wearers as wusses? Clearly not.

So yes, if enjoying that across-the-board collapse of Trump’s façade and what I believe is his imminent defeat makes me guilty of schadenfreude, I’m OK with that.

I hope he recovers quickly — and then loses overwhelmingly.

