Paul Fanlund: Hoping for Donald Trump’s recovery — and then his defeat

Predictably, liberals are being lectured right now that schadenfreude is a dangerous and inappropriate emotion.
The word is defined in the Merriam-Webster dictionary as “enjoyment obtained by the troubles of others.” Recalling my high school German, the word combines “schaden” (damage) and “freude” (joy). There is no equivalent in English.
Many apparently are contemplating that word, judging by this Yahoo News headline: “Merriam-Webster Reports 30,500% Spike in Searches for ‘Schadenfreude’ After Trump COVID Diagnosis.”
Now, before Donald Trump’s supporters howl that we revel in Trump’s health news, most of us are not.
But his diagnosis after ridiculing Democrat Joe Biden at the debate for wearing a mask can evoke a schadenfreude feel, I’ll admit.
“I don’t wear masks like him,” Trump said, gesturing at Biden. “Every time you see him, he’s got a mask. He could be speaking 200 feet away from him and he shows up with the biggest mask I’ve ever seen.”
Biden has been convincingly empathetic since Trump fell ill. How do you think Trump would sound if Biden had a positive test? (Remember Trump ridiculing Hillary Clinton after her pneumonia in 2016?)
Anyway, there are many reasons for liberals to feel schadenfreude these days that have nothing to do with Trump’s illness.
Before getting to those, let’s acknowledge the emotions of Wisconsin liberals in all of this.
Ten years ago, Wisconsin Republicans engineered a hostile takeover of the state. After winning in a national GOP wave year, former Gov. Scott Walker and legislative Republican allies set about destroying the ability of future opponents to ever compete. They emasculated Democrat-supporting public sector unions and enacted political boundary maps so distorted that former Attorney General Eric Holder, who now heads a Democratic redistricting campaign, called Wisconsin’s gerrymandering the nation’s most egregious at Cap Times Idea Fest recently.
Conservative majorities on the state Supreme Court accommodated GOP efforts to make voting harder for left-leaning voters. The GOP fueled a politics of resentment by pitting “hard workers” against people of color and “elites” in places like Madison.
Then on the national front, it’s been four years since many were appalled, nauseated even, by Trump’s election.
In its 2020 endorsement of Biden (before Trump’s diagnosis), The New Yorker summed up the way Trump has governed in a single word — contempt.
“Contempt has been at the core of his time in office: contempt for the Constitution; contempt for truth and dissent; contempt for women and people of color; contempt for champions of civil rights as great as John Lewis and Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Trump’s contempt for science and the basic welfare of Americans is so profound that, through an enraging combination of incompetence, indifference, and stupidity, he has failed to meet the pitiless demands of a viral pandemic,” the magazine concluded.
Trump’s contempt was also evident as he fulminated for weeks about how he could possibly trail in the polls to someone as weak and stupid as he believes Biden is.
His contempt for the American people was revealed when we learned from author Bob Woodward that Trump prioritized political interests last spring by downplaying the pandemic threat.
Trump’s contempt was also on display in several accounts that revealed how he routinely demeans military service members as losers and suckers for their sacrifice and altruism.
More recently, stories disclosing his tax returns destroyed his façade as a successful businessman. His massive business losses over many years — contemptuously stiffing many business partners along the way — reveal Trump as a buffoon born with a silver spoon who blew the family fortune. He’s a guy born on third who ran the bases in reverse.
All that was followed by Trump’s contemptuous recent debate in which he lied, interrupted and raged for 90 minutes. He was savaged in debate reviews for days, with coverage focusing on his failure to denounce white supremacy and for threatening chaos around the election. Fortunately, new polling reflects how comprehensively he failed.
Going into the debate, Democrats feared he would change the election dynamics by either discombobulating Biden or by somehow switching to moderation and reasonableness. Instead, my guess is that Biden supporters felt utter disgust during the debate but relief and perhaps even elation afterwards.
All in all, it seemed like Trump was starting to get what he deserved, hence the schadenfreude that preceded the shock of the COVID-19 diagnosis in Trump’s Twitter feed.
(OK, I admit to a bit of schadenfreude about the many health report references to Trump as “obese” — after he’s spent his entire life commenting on women based on their physical appearance. I’m human.)
Look, inside Wisconsin, we still face a tricky road to return state politics from the wilderness of rule by big money. This fall, Democrats must prevent Republicans from gaining legislative supermajorities to override vetoes by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.
It will also require successful campaigns — both for the courts and the governor’s office — to get fair political maps. Evers, a probable candidate, must win re-election in 2022 and a moderate or left-leaning candidate must win the next state Supreme Court seat in 2023, the next regularly scheduled election. And on from there.
But on the national front, a comeback seems much closer, as Biden runs an effective campaign grounded in returning America to an atmosphere of decency and empathy.
In the process, it is hard not to enjoy watching our narcissist-in-chief’s self-image crumble.
As a champion among our military heroes and someone deserving of flyovers and parades with tanks? Well, no.
As a brilliant businessman who built a financial empire of which we average schmucks could only dream? Uh-uh.
As a powerful orator whose debate chops would allow him to redirect the entire presidential election simply on what he might call the “power” of his rhetorical genius? Um, no.
As a leader capable of willing away a pandemic by arrogantly deriding mask wearers as wusses? Clearly not.
So yes, if enjoying that across-the-board collapse of Trump’s façade and what I believe is his imminent defeat makes me guilty of schadenfreude, I’m OK with that.
I hope he recovers quickly — and then loses overwhelmingly.
