Paul Fanlund: Hey, mainstream Republicans, how do you like him now?

The spectacle of a U.S. president headlining a rally that became a violent assault on the U.S. Capitol was obviously not the end game you imagined, was it, conventional Republicans?

And what a scene it was — it looked like an all-star revue of the most off-kilter of the Trump devotees who have gathered for years at Make America Great Again rallies. Yes, as Ivanka Trump tweeted and then deleted Wednesday, the president saw these as “American patriots,” even with their “Pelosi is Satan” and “Trump all of them bitches” signs and the many Confederate flags.

Don’t tell me these poor souls were impressionable and simply misled in their fanaticism. There is so much legitimate and readily accessible news and information, they had to want to have their prejudices and grievances reinforced again and again by Trump.

So, conventional Republicans, maybe it is time to pause and think about what you have wrought. Was the damage to democracy worth it?

Spare me the false equivalencies that will flow from the right as the nation picks up the pieces. The theme will be that political extremes on both sides are culpable for this mayhem, as if protests of police shootings of Black people is remotely similar.