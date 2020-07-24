Paul Fanlund: Hey lefties, get off Joe Biden’s back

Each day brings new proof that the White House is occupied by a man so dishonest and narcissistic that it’s more appropriate to compare him to history’s tyrants and dictators than to past presidents.
The hope to put an end to this American nightmare is Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic Party nominee, an empathetic and honest politician whose life has twice been touched by profound personal tragedy, but who bears a stain among many lefties for being — wait for it — too moderate.
What a sin.
It doesn’t seem to matter that the former vice president has rolled out a progressive agenda on economic justice, climate change and the pandemic response that should excite the full spectrum of Democratic voters desperate to escape this darkest of American political eras.
But I can just hear it: He’s just too old, too mainstream. He doesn’t, you know, excite me.
The cover story in the August edition of Harper’s Magazine is a case in point. Headlined “The Art of Losing,” its subhead questions whether Democrats can win back post-industrial America behind a guy like Biden.
It is written by James Pogue, who embedded himself in Kenosha last winter before the pandemic. Pogue describes how he sublet his studio apartment in Los Angeles to spend time with regular folks in the wintry rust belt. The piece hits all the familiar Wisconsin clichés, including describing the scene in a local bar during a Packers game.
Pogue wrote: “I was slightly reluctant to accept the assignment — no one could possibly think there was anything left to learn from a reporter flying in to a largely white Midwestern town, relitigating the 2016 election, and flying out again,” he wrote. “But I was taken with the plan we’d worked out: I’d rent a house and live in Kenosha for a month.”
In sum, he described a citizenry not constantly agitated and angry about politics, or riven by the politics of resentment, but instead resigned to their stagnant incomes, to the memories of well-paid union jobs gone forever, and to a feeling that both political parties had forgotten them.
Pogue concluded with an indictment of the kind of politics reflected by the ascent of Biden, charging, for example, that by refusing to get on board with “defund police” language he was a cop-out.
“The Democrats had returned to their guiding principle of moderation, even though the only forces with the political energy to match Trumpism — the protesters so fed up that they were willing to physically challenge police, or the legions that (Bernie) Sanders mobilized for his campaign — are almost as disdainful of this style of politics as they are of (Donald) Trump’s.”
Later, he wrote, “Tacking toward the middle will do nothing to sway the Kenoshans I met, among the many Americans who have decided that voting changes very little, and that both parties are more beholden to the elite than to ordinary citizens.”
And on it went, closing with this: “It will, finally, take a political project that can match the feeling of participation and excitement that the Trump movement has offered. Democrats picked a candidate who has promised to return the country to normal. That may end up being the most dangerous choice of all.”
Biden as the dangerous choice. Sure, I buy that.
Mark Pocan, the Madison-area congressman who grew up in Kenosha, is quoted in the article and reinforces the author’s narrative. Pocan chaired the Sanders campaign in Wisconsin and is a favorite in the opinion pages of the Cap Times. But then, Pocan can safely espouse pretty much anything he likes because his 2nd Congressional District is so Democratic he would probably have to be convicted of a felony, a serious one, to lose an election here.
Maybe it is just me, but I am more interested in hearing from the heroic Democrats who helped the party regain control of the House in 2018 by winning in swing districts. Or from Tony Evers, our boring and moderate governor. All he did was save my beloved state from four more years as a petri dish for the most noxious of GOP ideas.
But back to Biden.
Week after week, the Biden team rolls out some remarkably progressive policy package, the most recent an ambitious vision for increasing the numbers of caregivers. The programs are comprehensive and rather stunningly expensive coming, as they do, from a boring old moderate.
A recent Vox story carried this headline: “Progressives don’t love Joe Biden, but they’re learning to love his agenda.”
“Biden is now the presumptive nominee, but progressives still fundamentally do not see him or his team as kindred spirits,” the Vox article said. “Many, however, are becoming more optimistic about Bidenism. His platform is in many ways a surprisingly progressive approach to policy that the left sees as a triumph of their own work in trying to change the terms of debate in American politics.”
The far left, it seems, won’t even give Biden credit for recognizing the existential peril facing the nation, but instead sees it as a “triumph of their own work.”
Whatever.
About Biden’s policy agenda, Vox summarizes, “It’s still the case that when you peek at what’s inside, it’s a much more transformative agenda than a superficial glance at the outcome of the primaries would lead you to believe.”
In my view, Biden’s views are evolving in this time of COVID-19 and racial reckoning to embrace aggressive solutions to bring the nation back from the precipice of the Trump years.
Recent polls have Biden beating Trump by 9 and 11 percentage points in the suburbs, where exit polls had Trump winning by 4 points in 2016. I suspect many of these voters are disgusted by Trump but do not necessarily want, for example, to “defund” their local police departments.
This may be news to the far left, but those suburbanites are excited about dumping Trump too. And their votes count, just like yours do.
In fact, many of those you deride as moderates yearn for transformational change, especially as it relates to racial justice, climate change, and economic fairness.
So, maybe, just maybe, it is time to get off Joe Biden’s back.
