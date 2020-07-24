Paul Fanlund: Hey lefties, get off Joe Biden’s back

The far left, it seems, won’t even give Biden credit for recognizing the existential peril facing the nation, but instead sees it as a “triumph of their own work.”

Whatever.

About Biden’s policy agenda, Vox summarizes, “It’s still the case that when you peek at what’s inside, it’s a much more transformative agenda than a superficial glance at the outcome of the primaries would lead you to believe.”

In my view, Biden’s views are evolving in this time of COVID-19 and racial reckoning to embrace aggressive solutions to bring the nation back from the precipice of the Trump years.

Recent polls have Biden beating Trump by 9 and 11 percentage points in the suburbs, where exit polls had Trump winning by 4 points in 2016. I suspect many of these voters are disgusted by Trump but do not necessarily want, for example, to “defund” their local police departments.

This may be news to the far left, but those suburbanites are excited about dumping Trump too. And their votes count, just like yours do.

In fact, many of those you deride as moderates yearn for transformational change, especially as it relates to racial justice, climate change, and economic fairness.

So, maybe, just maybe, it is time to get off Joe Biden’s back.

