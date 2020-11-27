Paul Fanlund: Hey Democrats, a decade of playing nice is enough

That, of course, happened four years after Republicans successfully blocked Barack Obama’s appointment of a Supreme Court justice in an election year. The Hill article quoted Ocasio-Cortez colleague Ilhan Omar, D-Minnesota, arguing that Democrats have won six of the past seven popular votes for president but Republicans have appointed six of the past nine justices. How reflective of the will of the people is that?

Now, I know there’s a rationale for Biden and Evers behaving as the grownups in their respective political ecosystems, seeking to rekindle that long-lost magic of collaboration and reasonableness in politics. Heck, I have made that case myself, yearning for an era of politics that now seems gone indefinitely.

But in the near term at least, when they have strategic options, I think Democrats should play hardball in language and in tactics. It’s not like Republicans and their supporters will think better of them if they don’t. They probably just regard them as patsies.

For me, recent weeks have proven to be the breaking point.

In Wisconsin, you have GOP leaders who downplayed a lethal pandemic, playing politics to try to damage an opposition governor. People have almost certainly died as a result.