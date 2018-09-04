If you’re like me, Labor Day provides an impetus to start mapping a plan for fall weekends.
And if you missed our inaugural Cap Times Idea Fest last September, we want to acquaint you with something completely different from a Camp Randall football Saturday, a fall colors tour or, frankly, any other local event.
Yes, Madison is replete with events around technology or food or books or films. Cap Times Idea Fest is unlike those — it is an annual two-day festival presenting a load of diverse and offbeat discussions and events built around the audacious foundation of reaching a better state.
We learned a lot last year and have made improvements. We moved the event a bit later in the year, to Sept. 28 and 29, a Friday night through Saturday evening, which is a bye week for Badger football. We have reduced ticket prices, making it a $30 weekend ($10 for all students), and consolidated venues at the heart of the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus for easy walking among sites.
The fest offers different formats. Saturday features as many as six simultaneous sessions with speakers on subjects we think will fascinate. Friday night, by contrast, begins with a 5-7 p.m. trivia contest and culminates with a hip-hop soul DJ dance party from 9:30 until midnight.
In between is our keynote event of the weekend — a discussion of the American political landscape featuring three genuine national heavyweights — Madison native and Pulitzer Prize-winner David Maraniss, CNN commentator and former Barack Obama strategist David Axelrod, and the Washington Post’s Dan Balz, widely regarded as the dean of national political reporters in the tradition of the late David Broder.
Maraniss, also of the Washington Post, has been instrumental in the success of Idea Fest. His father, Elliott, joined The Cap Times in 1957 as an investigative reporter and was its top editor when he departed in 1983.
Maraniss told me he would moderate a “round robin, easygoing conversation about everything on people’s minds — the state of the union, the 2018 midterms, Trump, the Mueller investigation, the negligently acquiescent GOP establishment, the tenuous condition of the Democratic Party, rising stars, and the search for truth.” It you’re among Madison’s politically engaged, it’s a not-to-be-missed evening in sparkling Shannon Hall, the renovated and renamed Union Theater in the UW Memorial Union.
Saturday, too, will knock your socks off. One of the first morning sessions features Karen Olivo, a Tony-Award-winning Broadway actress talking about her career and the future of Wisconsin theater with moderator Jennifer Uphoff Gray, artistic director of Madison’s Forward Theater.
It’s one of five simultaneous sessions including a panel of Wisconsin mayors on the role of cities in shaping urban life, another on the future of children’s literature, and a fourth on the impact of environmental issues on the state’s communities of color.
The fifth session will feature a one-on-one discussion hosted by Maraniss with Jim Doyle, Wisconsin’s 44th governor and the last Democrat to hold that office. With only a few exceptions, Saturday sessions will be in the Pyle Center, the Wisconsin Historical Society auditorium and Tripp Commons in the Memorial Union.
During a late-morning break, there will be food carts on the Library Mall from some of Madison’s best vendors and tours offered of Alumni Park by the Wisconsin Alumni Association.
The midday five-session lineup includes powerhouse panels on fixing juvenile justice in the state, the role of business in advancing racial equity in Dane County, and a discussion of whether the Foxconn investment will be worth it for Wisconsin.
Separate sessions with featured individual speakers in that time slot include Paul Soglin, Madison’s iconic mayor, and Charles Franklin, the director of the highly regarded and closely watched Marquette Law School Poll.
The next time slot has more expert sessions on how technology is changing us; the funding and future of public education in Wisconsin; what we know and have learned in 20 years of stem cell research (hosted by the Wisconsin Alumni Association in their headquarters); and a panel of Latinx leaders on how art, technology, academia and activism are all shaping their futures.
One-on-ones during that slot will feature Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson talking with award-winning journalist Mike Gousha, as well as a session with Michael Johnson, the revered former CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of Dane County, who will visit Wisconsin from his huge new job leading the United Way in Cincinnati.
The 2:45 lineup includes panels on whether college athletes should be paid that includes former UW basketball player Zach Bohannon, the future of indigenous foods in Wisconsin, a discussion of which media can you trust, and how Wisconsin businesses can succeed despite a widespread shortage of workers.
A one-on-one discussion during that slot features Kevin Conroy, CEO of Madison’s Exact Sciences, the maker of the colon cancer screener Cologuard, on his company and the future of the state’s technology sector.
The final time slot includes a panel of millennial professionals who grew up in Wisconsin but relocated, talking about how our state might retain and even attract the return of young talent. Another is about the future of fire departments and will include Mahlon Mitchell, who was a Democratic candidate for governor and is the leader of the statewide firefighters union.
Also during that time slot, U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan, our local Democratic congressman, will talk about the road ahead for progressives with John Nichols, the Cap Times’ associate editor.
Another discussion at that time features noted environmentalist Tia Nelson, head of the Madison-based Outrider Foundation, talking about environmental challenges in Wisconsin.
Our closing reception will run 5-7 p.m. on the rooftop deck of the Wisconsin Alumni Association (with inside plans in the event of rain). At $30 and covering both days, tickets are a great value whether or not you are able to attend the complete schedule.
One final point: While we believe this array of eclectic and compelling programming justifies your purchase and presence, there’s another reason for your support.
Idea Fest is crucial to the Cap Times, a local news organization that provides authentic and high-quality journalism and progressive opinion. It also gives immense financial support to local causes. The Evjue Foundation, named for our founder, William T. Evjue, has donated nearly $60 million since its inception.
So, that’s the pitch. Tickets are going fast, so, sooner rather than later, go to captimesideafest.com and get yours. Again, Madison has lots of intriguing events, but none like this.
See you there!
