Paul Fanlund: Here’s hoping that the ‘darkest before the dawn’ thing is real

News of Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s passing hit many progressives like a death in the family. Lost sleep, deep sadness, depression and anger — especially anger — because they know some of Donald Trump’s devotees were probably celebrating.

During my now long lifetime, I remember being stunned to learn that some celebrated the assassinations of John F. Kennedy, Martin Luther King Jr. and Robert Kennedy in the 1960s. But I was young and naïve. How could any American be that hateful?

Today, with more than 40 percent of Americans approving of the truly vile and corrupt presidency of Donald Trump, my thought is, well, of course some could.

You can imagine Trump’s first reaction was to chortle at his good fortune. A Supreme Court confirmation brawl could be a timely final-weeks diversion from the nation’s 200,000-plus COVID-19 deaths. What a break. A chance to change the narrative by declaring another political war.

It’s always been clear that Trump doesn’t care about COVID victims or even the red-hatted folks who cheer him. In 2016, Hillary Clinton was pilloried for calling some of Trump’s supporters “deplorables” — racist, sexist, homophobic and xenophobic. That it was true of some didn’t matter, it gave many just another rationale to hate her and pretend that it’s not because she’s a woman.