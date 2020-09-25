Paul Fanlund: Here’s hoping that the ‘darkest before the dawn’ thing is real

News of Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s passing hit many progressives like a death in the family. Lost sleep, deep sadness, depression and anger — especially anger — because they know some of Donald Trump’s devotees were probably celebrating.
During my now long lifetime, I remember being stunned to learn that some celebrated the assassinations of John F. Kennedy, Martin Luther King Jr. and Robert Kennedy in the 1960s. But I was young and naïve. How could any American be that hateful?
Today, with more than 40 percent of Americans approving of the truly vile and corrupt presidency of Donald Trump, my thought is, well, of course some could.
You can imagine Trump’s first reaction was to chortle at his good fortune. A Supreme Court confirmation brawl could be a timely final-weeks diversion from the nation’s 200,000-plus COVID-19 deaths. What a break. A chance to change the narrative by declaring another political war.
It’s always been clear that Trump doesn’t care about COVID victims or even the red-hatted folks who cheer him. In 2016, Hillary Clinton was pilloried for calling some of Trump’s supporters “deplorables” — racist, sexist, homophobic and xenophobic. That it was true of some didn’t matter, it gave many just another rationale to hate her and pretend that it’s not because she’s a woman.
Olivia Troye, Vice President Mike Pence’s former top coronavirus task force adviser, recently alleged that she heard Trump, a known germaphobe, say that COVID-19 might be a “good thing” because he would not have to shake hands with his “disgusting” supporters.
But most Trumpers probably don’t care. You know they say he could literally get away with murder, right?
Having followed politics for more than a half century, I have a theory as to how we arrived at this dreadful spot in 2020 and what it might look like years or decades from now.
It goes like this.
When I was a boy and for decades before, Republicans prioritized wealth and power. They wanted minimal taxes and few regulations so as to become wealthier. (Take the boat tour on Lake Geneva some time and see the opulent Chicago-getaway mansions. They were financed decades ago on the backs of the impoverished underclass who toiled in stock yards and factories.)
But there were not enough of the well-to-do to win elections forever, so they launched the culture wars, starting in earnest with Richard Nixon’s genteel-sounding “Silent Majority,” followed by Ronald Reagan’s dog whistles about welfare queens and then George H.W. Bush’s ads about Willie Horton.
Playing to the darkest instincts ultimately has consequences, though, and Trumpism represents the unleashing of those forces. Country-club and corner-office Republicans now have to look away and say, “Well, at least my taxes will be low.”
GOP leaders recognize that a coalition of the selfish rich and impressionable culture warriors is no longer enough to win, so they cheat.
For that, Wisconsin is an epicenter. The state that once was the proud home of environmentalism and government innovation is now the opposite. Not because of a sea change in our aggregate political beliefs, but because the right fixes outcomes through indefensible gerrymandering and voter suppression.
More broadly, the nation’s will is foiled by an Electoral College that gives voters in a handful of states the power to determine presidents. Meanwhile, the U.S. Supreme Court is becoming a far-right political tool with malleable lightweights such as Clarence Thomas and Brett Kavanaugh.
Where it ends, one prays, is with the ascent of young people — women and people of color especially — who are not so susceptible to the nonsensical and divisive propaganda of the far right.
Until then, there is great peril for us all as the radical right scorches the earth in its grudging retreat. Just on the topic of climate change, time is not on the side of any of us, old or young.
Trump — and the successors who will imitate him — will rationalize cheating as necessary. I am not even sure they bother to rationalize it. Trump wants Russia to interfere in our election and to undercut voter confidence in our system because he thinks it will help him get re-elected. He doesn’t care about the damage that would do to our democracy for decades to come.
He and his allies are willing to fan racial discord to a staggering degree. Trump doesn’t even pretend to be anything but a racist in the spirit of a modern-day George Wallace. Why else would he celebrate monuments to traitorous Confederates? Or say there were “fine people on both sides” when white supremacists marauded in Charlottesville?
Now he has Bader Ginsburg’s death to create another diversion from his COVID-19 failures.
Most of what Trump does is reprehensible; some of it is also bizarre.
Consider his recent demand that a deal involving the sale of TikTok, the short-form video app, include $5 billion for his “education fund” to counteract what he imagines as an education onslaught against his preferred uber-patriotic, white male version of American history.
C’mon, Trump defenders, even you must consider that bizarre.
Trump’s special target is the 1619 Project, a brilliant New York Times production created last year on the 400th anniversary of the arrival of the first slave ship in America.
Nikole Hannah-Jones won a Pulitzer Prize for commentary for the project. The whole right-wing hate machine tried to undercut its core message, which, in turn, attracted Trump, who is always ready to fan the flames.
In a race-baiting speech at the National Archives recently, Trump said that “left-wing rioting and mayhem are the direct result of decades of left-wing indoctrination in our schools,” adding that “it’s gone on far too long.”
Yet a 2018 survey by the Southern Poverty Law Center found that only "8 percent of high school seniors surveyed could identify slavery as the central cause of the Civil War. Most didn’t know an amendment to the U.S. Constitution formally ended slavery. Fewer than half (44 percent) correctly answered that slavery was legal in all colonies during the American Revolution."
If liberal educators — a conniving and unpatriotic group, to be sure — were trying to brainwash students all of these years, they’ve apparently been pretty bad at it.
English theologian Thomas Fuller in 1650 is said to have been the first to record the saying that it is darkest just before the dawn. Right now, things feel pretty close to pitch black.
We can only hope — to honor Ruth Bader Ginsburg and so much more — the election brings an anti-Trump tidal wave.
