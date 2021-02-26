Paul Fanlund: Here’s Alex Gee’s problem with white Madison’s leadership

He talked about his frustration that Madison’s white power structure sees itself as oh-so-different from Donald Trump voters who often make their racial animus plain. In truth, he said, many liberal Madison leaders are quick to second-guess when Black Madison wants to chart a different path. ”When I do something that deviates from what the standard thinking is, I get pushback.”

He said one funder told him that he was “speaking to the choir” of local liberals. “Why aren’t you working with right-wing white extremists?” he was asked.

“I said because those folks either need an exorcist or a psychiatrist. That’s not my job. But what I’ve found in Madison is that white liberals have been the problem, have been problematic to Black progress, because when I say this is what I want, I get the pushback, or I get the tears, or ‘I am hurt that you say that.’

“If you really want to partner with us then have the audacity to believe that we are smart enough to know what we need.”

One senses that many Black leaders would agree with Gee’s views but may be reluctant to say so. Having been in so many conversations around racial progress for so many years, I know I agree with him.

