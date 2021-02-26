Paul Fanlund: Here’s Alex Gee’s problem with white Madison’s leadership

The Rev. Alex Gee would be on most anyone’s short list of best-known Madisonians.
He also might be the Black leader in town most willing to publicly voice frustrations he and others feel in our white-dominated city. It’s understandable why many Black leaders might be reluctant to ruffle the city’s liberal white establishment, given the need for financial support.
But Alex Gee, not so much.
That was evident is our recent hourlong conversation. On the one hand, he sees an awakening among white business leaders about what the city is missing by not being more attractive to professionals of color.
Yet, he said, white Madison has been slow to recognize the travails of being Black in the city. He noted how many whites here seemed shocked by images of George Floyd’s killing by Minneapolis police, which sparked Black Lives Matter protests last summer. That kind of incident did not surprise Gee and others in the Black community.
Gee also said that when Blacks in Madison have outside-the-box ideas about how to help the city, whites often react as if they are only comfortable supporting inside-the-box efforts.
This much is certain: In Madison, Gee is a hard person to miss.
A lifelong resident, he is the charismatic, longtime senior pastor of Fountain of Life Covenant Church on the city’s south side. He was also the visionary of the nonprofit Nehemiah Center for Urban Leadership Development, whose goal is to “engage the greater Madison community to empower African-American individuals, families, and communities to bring about hope, transformation, and justice.”
Gee was the central figure in “Justified Anger,” the racial justice movement started in 2014 after Gee’s essay under that headline appeared in the Cap Times the previous December. Justified Anger currently enjoys major success through its courses on African-American history aimed primarily at white people or, as Gee puts it, “non-Black allies.”
More than 1,600 people are registered this year, according to Karen Reece, vice president of research and education at Nehemiah. She said 23 groups are represented — businesses, schools, churches and governments — in addition to individuals.
These days, Gee is in the news for leading an effort to build a $20-million Black cultural center on the south side.
“The Center for Black Excellence and Culture” has received commitments that total more than $1 million from city and county governments. The 3.5-acre site is in the 700 block of West Badger Road, and its goal is to provide a cultural hub, a gathering place to stem the flow of Black professionals leaving Madison for cities with more to offer them culturally.
Gee is personally prominent in the media as well. His life story has been made into a documentary by award-winning Madison documentarian Greg Jeschke titled “Justified Journey,” tracing Gee’s roots back to Africa. He also has a popular podcast titled “Black Like Me.”
So you might think, given his profile and the momentum behind his efforts, Gee would he riding high these days, but our recent conversation tapped into some of his ongoing frustrations about racial progress here.
My history with Gee dates to 2013, when the Cap Times published his cover story reflecting on being Black in a city that sees itself as a bastion of racial tolerance. I also represented the Cap Times’ philanthropy, the Evjue Foundation, which joined with other white-led foundations to financially back the Justifed Anger movement.
I asked Gee what he thought had changed since we first met in 2013.
“Compared to then, there is such a preponderance of evidence that we have not been as progressive as a city, state, or nation,” he said, alluding to the many videos documenting violence against Blacks. “You would have (to have been) under a rock to think that there are no racial disparities or issues.”
Over time, he added, “We’ve changed rules but not perceptions, and we’ve gotten rid of some of the ordinances that don’t allow us to live near each other, but we still don’t know each other, so I think all of that’s become very, very apparent.”
Part of the Justified Anger effort has been training younger Black leaders about how to “navigate” Madison, he said. “I implore them to stay in Madison: ‘We need you. I will give you access to my contacts. I will include you in my network, and we will work together to do this,’ ” Gee said.
I asked him about the younger generation of more disruptive Black activists in the city and whether that has created a divide. He reacted sharply:
“I am not going to play into that discussion because it tends to be proliferated when it is talking about us (Black people). Every generation feels that the older generation doesn’t get out of the way, so I would answer that by asking you how it is in the white community?”
I acknowledged his point, but he drilled in. “The old and the young can’t get along … and it just seems to play into a (narrative) that we (Blacks) are too inept to lead.”
He said there are plenty of examples of white male leaders who never got along. “But that’s never attributed to race,” Gee said. “It’s just strong testosterone.”
He talked about his frustration that Madison’s white power structure sees itself as oh-so-different from Donald Trump voters who often make their racial animus plain. In truth, he said, many liberal Madison leaders are quick to second-guess when Black Madison wants to chart a different path. ”When I do something that deviates from what the standard thinking is, I get pushback.”
He said one funder told him that he was “speaking to the choir” of local liberals. “Why aren’t you working with right-wing white extremists?” he was asked.
“I said because those folks either need an exorcist or a psychiatrist. That’s not my job. But what I’ve found in Madison is that white liberals have been the problem, have been problematic to Black progress, because when I say this is what I want, I get the pushback, or I get the tears, or ‘I am hurt that you say that.’
“If you really want to partner with us then have the audacity to believe that we are smart enough to know what we need.”
One senses that many Black leaders would agree with Gee’s views but may be reluctant to say so. Having been in so many conversations around racial progress for so many years, I know I agree with him.
