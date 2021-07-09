Paul Fanlund: Has America — and Wisconsin — fractured into four parts?

“Just America” is Packer’s second group and is also prominent in our city. It is the emerging swath dominated by impatient younger people who believe the country is really screwed up and all assurances of incremental progress are bunk.

Writes Packer: “Just America has a dissonant sound, for in its narrative, justice and America never rhyme. A more accurate name would be Unjust America, in a spirit of attack rather than aspiration. For Just Americans, the country is less a project of self-government to be improved than a site of continuous wrong to be battled. In some versions of the narrative, the country has no positive value at all — it can never be made better.”